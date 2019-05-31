Alberta gas prices drop after carbon tax axed

The death knell of the Alberta carbon tax rang at midnight on Thursday, and already gasoline prices are plummeting.

According to the Calgary Herald, “gas stations have already dropped their prices as low as 108.9 on average from 117 cents per litre the day before.”

The bill to kill the tax has not yet passed, but fuel sellers are expected to stop collecting it before that happens. This is the reason that gas prices are falling instantly.

It looks like there are more savings on the way, too. Gas specialist Dan McTeague of Gas Buddy told the Herald that: “It’s quite a remarkable thing to see and people will be saving some pretty significant money,” adding that Alberta could soon become the best place to buy gas in the country “barring none.”

McTeague went on to say that we should expect a further three-cent decrease over the weekend.