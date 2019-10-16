Alberta government has no plans to see Greta Thunberg during her visit

Alberta’s Provincial government has said they will not do anything to arrange a meeting with infamous climate change activist Greta Thunberg. However, Environment Minister Jason Nixon hopes that Thunberg takes time to learn about the province’s oil and gas industry and all the steps they’ve taken to address climate change.

“I think when you look at some of Miss Thunberg’s comments, she doesn’t understand our province, that she doesn’t understand the reality that to accomplish climate change goals worldwide, we need Alberta as part of that solution,” Nixon told reporters Tuesday.

“We have the most environmentally friendly place in the world to produce oil and gas products.”

Hi @GretaThunberg:

You're visiting #Alberta! I’d love to invite you to #YEG’s City Hall to discuss the #EdmontonDeclaration & some of the environmentally friendly projects we’re working on. https://t.co/FZyq8zpJ2E

Regardless of where you visit, I wish you nothing but the best — Don Iveson (@doniveson) October 15, 2019

However, some members of the provincial government, specifically NDP Opposition Leader Rachel Notley, have expressed their discontent over the United Conservative Party’s decision to not meet with the climate activist, saying that Thunberg is an important part of a movement that needs to be acknowledged.

“While I obviously don’t agree with every prescription that Greta is proposing, I definitely do agree that we have a (climate change) problem and we need to take that problem seriously,” Notley said.

“We need to be leaders. We don’t need to be cowards. What’s happening right now, by blaming everybody else, our premier is being a coward.”

Alberta is only the last stop on a larger North American tour that Thunberg has decided to undertake. This time around, rather than going to metropolitan areas where more people will agree with her, she has chosen to head straight to the places where oil production is great, such as Alberta and Montana.

Heading north again. Now follows a few days of well needed rest while enjoying the spectacular nature of Wyoming, Idaho and Montana. Then on to Alberta, Canada! #slowtravel pic.twitter.com/iTfyF9ROCb — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 13, 2019

Her expected arrival has also sparked a prospective protest from pro-energy Albertans, specifically a group called United We Roll!, who have called her climate alarmism a giant hoax.

“We’re going to continue to fight for Canadian energy until we get pipelines in the ground.

“And we’re going to rally against any climate activist who comes out and pretends they know more about our environment than we do in Alberta, about our oil and gas industry,” said Glen Carritt, the United We Roll! organizer.