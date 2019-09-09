WATCH: Alberta man charged after assaulting referee and coach at kids hockey game

Lethbridge Police Service has charged one 55-year-old male with one count of assault after getting in an altercation with a kids hockey referee and coach.

Video of the incident was shared on social media.

This just happened in #Lethbridge tonight. From what I’ve been told it was a 10 year old 3 on 3 tournament where a player slashed a ref. My source tells me the ref responded in a physical way (some are saying self defence) & this happened. Reaching out to organizer for more info pic.twitter.com/mlsZs8nNuE — Dean Millard (@DuckMillard) September 9, 2019

According to the police report, a fight broke out on the ice after one ten-year old child struck a referee with his hockey stick after a verbal altercation and the referee pushed the boy to the ice.

“At that point, a group of adults, including coaches and a relative of the 10-year-old player, came onto the ice. A coach from the opposing team was shoved to the ground and the ref was punched multiple times by the player’s relative and a second man before the altercation was broken up,” writes the police report.

The other man involved in the fight is currently being searched for over pending assault charges due to his involvement in the altercation.

Robert Farrell Creighton, 55, of Standoff, is due to appear in court on October 9th.