Alberta NDP facing certain defeat to United Conservatives: poll

A recent poll by Lethbridge College that surveyed 1,055 Alberta residents projects that the United Conservative Party (UCP) of Jason Kenney will win the May Provincial election by a wide margin.

On the other hand, Rachel Notley’s NDP will face a crushing defeat, while maintaining opposition status.

According to the poll, the NDP will secure less than one quarter of the popular vote on May 31st. Of all the decided voters surveyed, only 23.2 per cent said they would be voting for the party.

Given the expected poor performance of the NDP, the UCP is en route to obtaining a majority government for the next four years. According to the poll, 57.8 per cent of Albertans expressed a desire to vote for the United Conservatives in the upcoming election.

With regards to the other parties, behind the NDP, the Alberta Party is expected to get 7.0 per cent of the vote, 5.1 per cent will go to the Liberals, while the Freedom Conservative Party will scoop up 2.8 per cent of the vote.

