Alberta RCMP charge 16-year-old boy after explosive-making chemicals found

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with making an explosive substance after Lloydminster RCMP received a call that explosives were being kept at a storage facility.



CJWW radio reports on April 2, Lloydminster RCMP and the Explosive Disposal Unit out of Edmonton searched the commercial storage facility on the 64 hundred block of 66th Street.



It was there that they discovered chemicals, and upon searching the residence, they found even more.



A 16-year-old has been charged, but The Youth Criminal Justice Act protects his identity.