Articles/Stories written by Joseph Fang: 29

Why can’t Trudeau call a terrorist a terrorist?

For several years now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been struggling to designate the notorious IRGC as a terrorist entity. This must end.

How social justice is making homelessness worse in Seattle

Seattle has a prolific homeless offenders problem—one made worse by a light on crime approach championed by progressive activists in elected office.

Canadian cab driver sentenced to 16 months in US prison for smuggling illegal immigrants under Detroit river

A Canadian from Windsor has been sentenced to 16 months in a US prison for human smuggling.

Police say Labrador man assaulted paramedic, stole ambulance and crashed into ditch

Flower’s Cove RCMP say a patient who was being taken to a hospital on Friday in an ambulance assaulted a paramedic and stole the ambulance he was riding in.

Ford government redesigns Ontario driver’s license cards to combat identity theft

The Ford government is taking extra steps to combat fraud and identity theft with its new redesign of Ontario driver’s license cards. The last time the cards were updated was 12 years ago.

As 33% of Alberta restaurants consider closing, they hope the next provincial government will rejuvenate sector

Alberta restaurants are hopeful the next provincial government will introduce policies that will help the food service industry.

Inferno rages at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Notre Dame cathedral in Paris caught fire on Monday.

Revenge invasion: ISIS claims responsibility for global attacks that killed over 350 in three days, plans more European massacres

The Islamic State may be severely weakened, but it’s far from totally dead. Yesterday, the radical terror group claimed responsibility for coordinated attacks across the world that killed 362 people in three days.

Gas prices in B.C. are so high, they’ve just shattered a North American record

Gas stations across British Columbia are seeing prices skyrocket to highs never seen before. Hold onto your wallets, because that price is…

Labrador man who faces child pornography charge sentenced to 90 days house arrest for sexual assault

A 51-year-old Labrador man who is facing a charge of possessing child pornography, was given a conditional sentence of 90 days of house arrest for sexual assault.

Chick-Fil-A hosts fan event, will open its first-ever Ontario location this year

Great news, chicken-lovers. The first-ever Toronto Chick-Fil-A is scheduled to open later this year.

Ontario could eliminate daylight savings time if private member’s bill passes

An Ontario MPP’s private member’s bill would see the province move its clocks forward one last time in March of 2020 and skip the “fall back” in November.

Two students injured after school bus rolls into ditch east of Toronto

A school bus driver and two students have been transported to a hospital with minor injuries after a school bus rolled into a ditch east of Toronto.

Alberta RCMP charge 16-year-old boy after explosive-making chemicals found

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with making an explosive substance after Lloydminster RCMP received a call that explosives were being kept at a storage facility.

MUST WATCH: Driver nearly causes crash on highway 13 in Laval after dangerous passing maneuver

Dashcam footage has captured the moment the driver of a blue Ford Focus almost caused a crash on Highway 13.

