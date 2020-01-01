Why can’t Trudeau call a terrorist a terrorist?
For several years now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been struggling to designate the notorious IRGC as a terrorist entity. This must end.
Flower’s Cove RCMP say a patient who was being taken to a hospital on Friday in an ambulance assaulted a paramedic and stole the ambulance he was riding in.
The Islamic State may be severely weakened, but it’s far from totally dead. Yesterday, the radical terror group claimed responsibility for coordinated attacks across the world that killed 362 people in three days.
An Ontario MPP’s private member’s bill would see the province move its clocks forward one last time in March of 2020 and skip the “fall back” in November.
Subscribe to our newsletter to all the latest news headlines and more!