American News

How social justice is making homelessness worse in Seattle

Seattle has a prolific homeless offenders problem—one made worse by a light on crime approach championed by progressive activists in elected office.
Seattle has a prolific homeless offenders problem—one made worse by a light on crime approach championed by progressive activists in elected office.
Joseph Fang XXXX
4 mins read

Seattle has a prolific homeless offenders problem—one made worse by a light on crime approach championed by progressive activists in elected office. The consequences have been dire: Innocent residents and visitors being physically assaulted by criminals with lengthy rap sheets, while the homeless, many dealing with addiction or mental health problems, remain on the streets.

The latest incident to bring attention to Seattle’s progressive leadership problem stems from a leaked video showing a topless dancer giving lap dances at a publicly-funded conference on homelessness last week. How anyone thought this was appropriate tells you how out of touch this city and county can be. However, before that, there was another incident that received much less attention.

Right before Thanksgiving, a homeless man with a lengthy criminal record randomly assaulted a defence attorney outside the King County Courthouse in downtown Seattle. The suspect is Frank Hypolite and he has been arrested on the same block five other times.

As a consequence, presiding judge James Rogers issued an emergency declaration to close the entrance where these assaults keep occurring. After negotiations with the Seattle Police Department, the entrance was reopened this week. The police chief promised increased patrols. But this won’t make a dent in the problem.

Seattle doesn’t have a policing problem in this regard—even with dangerously low staffing numbers. The problem? Criminals don’t serve jail time.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is bHyXbHiNEVYjo2JJ4RFn5QtGFbz8NmLY_VZvXZpL_zUsA8cKkzA5oE9jSbt_45ZV2adU2SbrenJYy0BqmlD7o-Huq3vNqrbrksEwvQkmDPZuhfvYZK07Lh56rGxu8wbE2U8PDPJq
Capitol Hill Seattle. Photo: Jason Rantz

Seattle’s activist city attorney, Pete Holmes, and the county’s prosecutor, Dan Satterberg, refuse to prosecute many crimes allegedly committed by the homeless. They say it lacks compassion to throw someone in jail if they’re dealing with untreated mental illness or addiction.

While there aren’t many voices asking to “criminalize the homeless”—the typical refrain from left-wing activists—there needs to be some consequences for violent behaviour. By releasing homeless criminals back onto the streets, not only are they failing to help get their issues treated, they’re also creating sitting ducks out of passers-by and visitors.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is tPRxXjZeHAep8oRvnRsOkt7RNYvRzUWMzGlB1_YvG47v4Mai7VBlVHKXsQP27QF6AZV9uCIWJ3HecVxJOq1hirB4Cc4KazfpKngdOlkw738FcTmTdJldK0-88vGjL-FUcsCNCAGE
Francisco Calderon has more than 70 convictions. Photo: King County Correctional Facility

One prolific offender, Francisco Calderon, has an astounding 75 convictions for a variety of crimes, including a recent assault on a toddler.   Calderon, who is dealing with mental illness according to his sister, threw a cup of coffee in the child’s face. However, a judge earned public condemnation from Holmes after daring to put Calderon in jail for punching a man in Seattle. This is compassion? Tell that to Calderon’s victims.

Then there is the public defecation. Businesses have recently cried out for help from the city as homeless use sidewalks and business entryways as toilets.

“I’m tired of the defecation, the urination, drug use, accosting customers,” hotel general manager Jeff Gouge of The Arctic Circle Seattle told KOMO-TV. Last week, security footage caught a homeless man defecating outside the window of the hotel restaurant.

“We had someone, just an hour ago, on the other side of the entrance urinate right on the side of the building,” Gouge told the station. “It’s happening too much.”

The problems go beyond the intersection of homelessness and mental illness. It’s also a drug problem.

King County prosecutor Dan Satterberg will not prosecute drug addicts or users caught with up to a gram of a controlled substance, though cops say it’s much more than that. As a result, not only have we seen an increase in overdose deaths, drug dealers roam free.

Speaking to the Washington Post, Satterberg declared he will vigorously prosecute drug dealers. Except it’s hard to prosecute drug dealers who are smart enough to evolve with the policy. Cops have repeatedly told me that dealers will carry fewer products. After they sell out of heroin or meth, they’ll go back to wherever they keep their stash, restock on the product, and go back to dealing. It’s a policy that was adopted in nearby Snohomish County. But after months of the policy failing, their prosecutor, Adam Cornell, announced he’s nixing it. And a new Sheriff was elected, primarily on a message of being tougher on crimes.

What’s worse, in all this, cops have lost any leverage they might have over a drug user they catch. Knowing they won’t be prosecuted, Seattle cops can’t leverage jail time to get information out of the user, to find out who is selling them their product. As a consequence, drug deals are done in the open, ironically impacting the area directly surrounding the King County Courthouse the most, and more users are staying addicted.

But we’re told, over and over again, that this is compassionate. That it’s the social-justice way of dealing with crime. Which, as it turns out, means not dealing with crime at all. Who exactly wins with this approach?

Jason Rantz (@jasonrantz) is a Seattle-based talk show host on KTTH 770 AM.

American News
Opinion
Politics And Policy
American
Homeless
Social Justice
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

This Sunday during the Democratic debate, frontrunner Joe Biden promised that his pick for VP would be a woman.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

It was announced that all travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US. Americans in the UK will be able to come home, and will be screened specifically.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

"We're gonna fill it up. It's a good time to fill it up," Trump said, announcing that the US will buy low cost oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

Speaking from the Rose Garden this afternoon at The White House, President Trump announced that the United States is now in a state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts complained today about the xenophobia and racism that has accompanied the the Covid-19 coronavirus.

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

The NHL followed the lead of other major professional sports on Thursday by announcing that it has suspended regular season play.

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Most Read American News

1.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft
2.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic
3.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency
4.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out
5.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth
6.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'

Joe Biden got in a bit of a war of words with an automotive worker in Michigan—a state Biden is projected to win—over gun reform, eventually hurling a vulgarity at the man.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'
7.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package
8.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls

Pornhub doesn’t properly vet porn posted to its platform, resulting in videos of underage girls being sexually assaulted posted to the site.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls