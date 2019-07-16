U.S. police warn that flushing drugs down the toilet could cause “meth-gators”

In a later removed Facebook post, the Tennessee police warned the public against flushing drugs down their toilets unless they rather risk “meth-gators” in their community.

These joking comments from police in Loretto, Tennessee, followed the raid of a drug-dealers residence. The homeowner was caught trying to flush down 12 grams of methamphetamine from his laboratory into his toilet.

The man’s charges include tampering with evidence, drug possession with intent for resale, and possession of drug paraphernalia. As of yet, he has not been charged with intent to create “meth-gators.”

According to AL.com the officers Facebook post read, “please don’t flush your drugs m’kay.” It continued to suggest that the state’s hard working “sewer guys take great pride” in releasing clean water. However, “they are not really prepared for meth.”

“Ducks, Geese, and other fowl frequent our treatment ponds and we shudder to think what one all hyped up on meth would do.

“Furthermore, if it made it far enough we could create meth-gators in Shoal Creek and the Tennessee River down in North Alabama,” the department added, inserting their notable moniker

“[The regions] had enough methed-up animals the past few weeks without our help. So, if you need to dispose of your drugs just give us a call and we will make sure they are disposed of in the proper way.”

@nicoledarrah Two issues with the article:



1. The town is Loretto, not Loretta.

2. The Facebook post about meth alligators was not meant to be taken seriously. The Loretto PD have a history of making humorous posts. https://t.co/bHOf663gow — Cory (@TheRealTrueCory) July 16, 2019

According to one twitter user, Loretto police have a history of posting humorous remarks.

These comments follow an Alabama man’s arrest for the feeding of meth to his illegal pet squirrel.

The owner of the squirrel called his pet “attack-squirrel,” purportedly because he had trained it to attack.