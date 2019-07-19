Canada’s Walk of Fame has declared new inductees for the year 2019. In a ceremony later this year, the eight chosen Canadians will be honoured with a star.

In her announcement Canada’s Walk of Fame CEO commented, “[w]e are fortunate to live in a country that is home to so many diverse and incredible people, and we must tell their stories to truly inspire all Canadians.”

“We are building a much more robust national platform to shine a bright light on these extraordinary Canadians who join the amazing Inductees of the past 20 years.”

Sports and Athletics; Arts and Entertainment; Business and Entrepreneurship; and Science, Technology and Innovation, were among the categories through which potential candidates were considered.

Last year, famous Canadians like Leonard Cohen and Seth Rogan were inaugurated in the Canada’s hall of fame.

The eight inductees are listed below.

1. Ernie Coombs

For 25 minutes, in a stretch of 4,000 episodes between 1967 and 1996, children across Canada enjoyed CBC’s Mr. Dressup. Ernie Coombs starred as Mr Dressup, accompanied by his puppet companions Casey and Finnegan. In the average segment, Mr. Dressup would pull a costume out of his famous Tickle Trunk, often reluctant to open without a tickle and a song.

Coombs character would also show documentaries, narrating stories to his audience. After the final episode aired, Coombs went around Canada giving speeches at college campuses. Canada’s cherished children’s entertainer passed away not long after his show ended, in 2001.

2. Dr. James Naismith

James Naismith was many things—devoted Christian, physician, innovator—however he most enduring legacy is the game he pioneered, played today by millions. Naismith wrote the founding rules for a basketball game in 1891, and led a successful career as a coach thereafter.

The innovator, unfortunately, overlooked taking out the bottom of the net, so every time a game was played the ball would have to be retrieved manually. Naismith’s home in Almonte, Ontario, hosts hundreds of player/s for 3-on-3 tournaments.

3. Frank Gehry

Frank Gehry understood himself to be a dictator. His crudely deformed buildings that have now become popular landmarks have a crude and misshapen quality, making them anything but a result of democratic demand. Gehry’s influences included the traditions of deconstructivism and modernism. Although Gehry doesn’t reside in Canada, he was born and grew up in the great white north, later designing Toronto’s Art Gallery of Ontario.

4. Will Arnett

Will Arnett was born in Toronto, Canada and although his work often takes him into the US, he continues to maintain a dual-citizenship. The actor is perhaps best known for his role as an amateur magician on Fox’s Arrested Development. He has also taken up the mantle as Batman in several Lego Movies and video-games.

For his successful performances, he has been nominated for a number of awards including the TV Land Award in the Future Classic category and an Annie Award for Outstanding Achievement for Voice Acting on Bojack Horseman. While in America, Arnett is a supporter of Bernie Sander, while in Canada, he cheers on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

5. Mark Messier

Mark Messier’s NHL career brought him to play with fellow stars with the Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers, and Vancouver Canucks. While with Messier, the Oilers and the Rangers picked up a combined total of six Stanley Cups. In 2007, Messier entered the Hockey Hall of Fame. Interestingly enough, Messier used his NHL money to invest in Harbour Island, Bahamas

6. Triumph

Triumph was destined for greatness. The three-membered hard rock band played through the 70s and 80s gaining widespread popularity. They won 18 gold and 9 platinum awards in the US and Canada. Although its guitarist and vocalist Rik Emmett left the band in 1988 to pursue a soloist career. However, Emmett reunited with his two comrades in 2008 to play in a Swedish rock fest. Their popular albums included Just a Game, Rock and Roll Machine, and Progressions of Power.

7. Cindy Klassen

“Going into the Games, I thought maybe the 1500 and 3000 would be my strong point and maybe I could get a medal in those. To come out with five, it’s been better than expected and really a dream come true,” said Cindy Klassen in an interview after becoming Canada’s most successful speed skater.

Klassen was featured on a 2010 quarter to recognize her achievements, she was also named to the prestigious Order of Manitoba. As injuries began to mount in 2015, Klassen announced she was retiring. Evidently, at least a few Canadians haven’t forgotten her.

8. Walter James Treliving

Perhaps most famous for his role on CBC’s Dragon’s Den as a potential investor in business proposals, Treleving bought the rights to Boston Pizza while it was still in its infancy. Boston Pizza and Boston’s The Gourmet Pizza now has more than 400 locations. Treleving is also a board member of the David Foster Foundation and an advisor for the Center of Addiction and Mental Health.