Canadian News

These are the eight new inductees to Canada’s Walk of Fame

Eight Canadians have gotten a little more famous
Eight Canadians have gotten a little more famous
Samuel Helguero Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Canada’s Walk of Fame has declared new inductees for the year 2019. In a ceremony later this year, the eight chosen Canadians will be honoured with a star.

In her announcement Canada’s Walk of Fame CEO commented, “[w]e are fortunate to live in a country that is home to so many diverse and incredible people, and we must tell their stories to truly inspire all Canadians.”

“We are building a much more robust national platform to shine a bright light on these extraordinary Canadians who join the amazing Inductees of the past 20 years.”

Sports and Athletics; Arts and Entertainment; Business and Entrepreneurship; and Science, Technology and Innovation, were among the categories through which potential candidates were considered.

Last year, famous Canadians like Leonard Cohen and Seth Rogan were inaugurated in the Canada’s hall of fame.

The eight inductees are listed below.

1. Ernie Coombs

For 25 minutes, in a stretch of 4,000 episodes between 1967 and 1996, children across Canada enjoyed CBC’s Mr. Dressup. Ernie Coombs starred as Mr Dressup, accompanied by his puppet companions Casey and Finnegan. In the average segment, Mr. Dressup would pull a costume out of his famous Tickle Trunk, often reluctant to open without a tickle and a song.

Coombs character would also show documentaries, narrating stories to his audience. After the final episode aired, Coombs went around Canada giving speeches at college campuses. Canada’s cherished children’s entertainer passed away not long after his show ended, in 2001.

2. Dr. James Naismith

James Naismith was many things—devoted Christian, physician, innovator—however he most enduring legacy is the game he pioneered, played today by millions. Naismith wrote the founding rules for a basketball game in 1891, and led a successful career as a coach thereafter.

The innovator, unfortunately, overlooked taking out the bottom of the net, so every time a game was played the ball would have to be retrieved manually. Naismith’s home in Almonte, Ontario, hosts hundreds of player/s for 3-on-3 tournaments.

3. Frank Gehry

Frank Gehry understood himself to be a dictator. His crudely deformed buildings that have now become popular landmarks have a crude and misshapen quality, making them anything but a result of democratic demand. Gehry’s influences included the traditions of deconstructivism and modernism. Although Gehry doesn’t reside in Canada, he was born and grew up in the great white north, later designing Toronto’s Art Gallery of Ontario.

4. Will Arnett

Will Arnett was born in Toronto, Canada and although his work often takes him into the US, he continues to maintain a dual-citizenship. The actor is perhaps best known for his role as an amateur magician on Fox’s Arrested Development. He has also taken up the mantle as Batman in several Lego Movies and video-games.

For his successful performances, he has been nominated for a number of awards including the TV Land Award in the Future Classic category and an Annie Award for Outstanding Achievement for Voice Acting on Bojack Horseman. While in America, Arnett is a supporter of Bernie Sander, while in Canada, he cheers on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

5. Mark Messier

Mark Messier’s NHL career brought him to play with fellow stars with the Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers, and Vancouver Canucks. While with Messier, the Oilers and the Rangers picked up a combined total of six Stanley Cups. In 2007, Messier entered the Hockey Hall of Fame. Interestingly enough, Messier used his NHL money to invest in Harbour Island, Bahamas

6. Triumph

Triumph was destined for greatness. The three-membered hard rock band played through the 70s and 80s gaining widespread popularity. They won 18 gold and 9 platinum awards in the US and Canada. Although its guitarist and vocalist Rik Emmett left the band in 1988 to pursue a soloist career. However, Emmett reunited with his two comrades in 2008 to play in a Swedish rock fest. Their popular albums included Just a Game, Rock and Roll Machine, and Progressions of Power.

7. Cindy Klassen

“Going into the Games, I thought maybe the 1500 and 3000 would be my strong point and maybe I could get a medal in those. To come out with five, it’s been better than expected and really a dream come true,” said Cindy Klassen in an interview after becoming Canada’s most successful speed skater.

Klassen was featured on a 2010 quarter to recognize her achievements, she was also named to the prestigious Order of Manitoba. As injuries began to mount in 2015, Klassen announced she was retiring. Evidently, at least a few Canadians haven’t forgotten her.

8. Walter James Treliving

Perhaps most famous for his role on CBC’s Dragon’s Den as a potential investor in business proposals, Treleving bought the rights to Boston Pizza while it was still in its infancy. Boston Pizza and Boston’s The Gourmet Pizza now has more than 400 locations. Treleving is also a board member of the David Foster Foundation and an advisor for the Center of Addiction and Mental Health.

Canadian News
Culture
Entertainment
Federal
Canada
Walk Of Fame
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
5.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic
8.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected