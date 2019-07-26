$10 million in drugs seized in Canada’s largest-ever fentanyl bust

In a series of raids executed across southwestern Ontario, 40 charges have been laid against a total of 11 people. These arrests follow an intensive undercover investigation by the RCMP titled project O’Woodcraft.

The total street value of the seized drugs amounts to approximately $10 million.

10 kilograms of fentanyl, one kilogram of methamphetamine, 30 kilograms of cannabis, and 1.3 kilograms of heroin were confiscated by the police.

The RCMP were also able to acquire $400,000 in cash and three highly-priced vehicles with a market value of $170,000 each.

Two employees with Sunwing Airlines are among 11 people charged in connection with a drug bust spanning southwestern Ontario https://t.co/ImQyhP1E23 pic.twitter.com/mjkInYLVZk — CTV Toronto (@CTVToronto) July 26, 2019

“There are four or five different trafficking groups involved,” Staff Sgt Blair Fuhrman commented at a news conference. “Some of them worked together, some of them are independent of the others but this undercover operation was able to infiltrate all of the groups.”

“As far as I know, this is the largest fentanyl seizure in powder form by police, specifically in an undercover operation, to date.”

The raids stretched from Hamilton to Toronto, Durham to Brantford and Kitchener.

During the undercover operation, police purchased a variety of narcotics. This amount included nine kilograms of fentanyl.

“This investigation involved Kitchener RCMP infiltrating several high-level drug trafficking groups supplying fentanyl and other illicit drugs to markets in the GTA and in southwestern Ontario,” explained Michael LeSage, Criminal Operations Officer.

Among the arrested are two long-time Sunwing Airline employees that worked at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport. The pair’s charges include attempts to import cocaine and another charge for trafficking cocaine.

The RCMP thanked Sunwing for their participation and cooperation in project O’Woodcraft.