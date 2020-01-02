Alberta’s first case of severe vaping-related illness reported

According to Alberta Health, the first case of severe vaping-associated lung illness has been reported.

We are actively monitoring the situation in Alberta and working with health officials across Canada to share information and better understand this illness. I want to remind all Albertans that vaping has health risks, and the only way to completely avoid these risks is by not vaping. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health

In response, according to Minister of Health Tyler Shandro, Alberta’s government will be tabling new vaping-related regulations this spring.

A final report from the Tobacco and Smoking Reduction Act review led by @JeremyPNixon will be provided to me shortly. Based on its findings, we expect to table new vaping-related legislation this spring. — Tyler Shandro (@shandro) January 2, 2020

While Alberta is experiencing its first reported case, roughly 55 people have died according to the Centre for Disease Control in the United States.

The current cause behind the illness is believed to be bootleg marijuana vape cartridges that contain Vitamin E acetate.