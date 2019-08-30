Alex Trebek successfully finishes chemotherapy, is “back in action” for next Jeopardy season

Jeopardy fans everywhere are rejoicing after Alex Trebek, the long-time host of the gameshow television staple, announced he’s “back in action” following his completion of chemotherapy to treat pancreatic cancer.

The announcement was made in a video posted to the Jeopardy! Twitter page on Thursday.

“I’ve gone through a lot of chemotherapy and thankfully that is over,” Trebek shared. “I’m on the mend and that is all I can say right now.”

Alex is back in action! Join him on September 9 for the premiere of Season 36. pic.twitter.com/Vdv9t9vxDE — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) August 29, 2019

Trebek, who has hosted the quiz show for over 25 years, revealed that he was given the frightening diagnosis in March of this year.

Alex Trebek shared an encouraging update on his fight against cancer as the @Jeopardy host announced that he's finished his chemotherapy treatments.



The news comes 5 months after the host announced his diagnosis earlier this year, @NMoralesNBC reports. pic.twitter.com/q2XkzzIbtl — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 30, 2019

“Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working,” he said in a video at the time. “And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease,” said Trebek in the sincere announcement earlier this year.

Trebek went on to joke that he would beat the disease to ensure he could fulfill his contractual duties with the show. “Under the terms of my contract, I have to host ‘Jeopardy!’ for three more years!”

Trebek admitted to crying “happy tears” when he was given the good news regarding his treatment. Trebek believes he has a distinct edge over the average person battling the disease.

“I’ve got a couple million people out there who have expressed their good thoughts, their positive energy directed toward me and their prayers,” he said. “I told the doctors, this has to be more than just the chemo, and they agreed it could very well be an important part of this.”

“I’ve got a lot of love out there headed in my direction and a lot of prayers, and I will never ever minimize the value of that.”