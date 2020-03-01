Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum
A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.
Canada's Juno Awards, the most watched Canadian music award show, has been cancelled as coronavirus concerns continue to clowd the country.
Nearly 24,000 Toronto city employees could go on strike Saturday, as members of CUPE Local 79 have been without a contract since the end of 2019.
Alex Jones, the man behind the Trump-supporting alternative media network Infowars, was arrested on charges of drinking while intoxicated.
Italy, Europe's sixth largest country by population that also holds the title of most coronavirus cases outside of Asia, will be put on a full lockdown.
