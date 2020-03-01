Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Juno Awards CANCELLED as coronavirus looms

Canada's Juno Awards, the most watched Canadian music award show, has been cancelled as coronavirus concerns continue to clowd the country.

BREAKING: Ford government announces coronavirus assessment centres across Ontario

Coronavirus centres across Ontario will be opening in the coming days, as the province and the country begin to put measures in place that will protect Canadians from the highly contagious virus.

PANDEMIC: Coronavirus officially called pandemic by WHO

The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus COVID-19 a global pandemic.

Toronto may face massive labour disruption this weekend

Nearly 24,000 Toronto city employees could go on strike Saturday, as members of CUPE Local 79 have been without a contract since the end of 2019.

BREAKING: Bernie Sanders CANCELS Ohio rally as coronavirus looms

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has cancelled a rally set for Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday as coronavirus becomes more of a concern for the United States.

Montreal enters 'alert mode,' will re-open old hospital to curb coronavirus

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante has announced that the city would be entering an "alert mode," as fears that the coronavirus will sweep the city.

BREAKING: Alex Jones arrested for drunk driving, released on bond

Alex Jones, the man behind the Trump-supporting alternative media network Infowars, was arrested on charges of drinking while intoxicated.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'

Joe Biden got in a bit of a war of words with an automotive worker in Michigan—a state Biden is projected to win—over gun reform, eventually hurling a vulgarity at the man.

Liberal-appointed ambassador to China: Chairman Mao did 'great things'

Former Canadian ambassador to China Howard Balloch had high praise for China's late Chairman Mao Zedong, saying that he and his administration achieved "great things."

BREAKING: Italy to be placed on FULL LOCKDOWN due to coronavirus pandemic

Italy, Europe's sixth largest country by population that also holds the title of most coronavirus cases outside of Asia, will be put on a full lockdown.

BREAKING: First coronavirus death in Canada

BC health officials have confirmed that the first Canadian to be diagnosed with coronavirus passed away in a senior care home in North Vancouver.

WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest

A viral video shows a protestor tossing a Molotov cocktail at the president's residency — an attempt which swiftly backfired.

