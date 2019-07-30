Alberta

Alleged Edmonton puppy mill raided; woman arrested and 72 dogs rescued

57-year-old Gloria Sears has recently been arrested following a raid on an alleged puppy mill in northeast Edmonton, Alberta.
57-year-old Gloria Sears has recently been arrested following a raid on an alleged puppy mill in northeast Edmonton, Alberta.
Dylan Gibbons Montreal, QC
2 mins read

57-year-old Gloria Sears has recently been arrested following a raid on an alleged puppy mill in northeast Edmonton, Alberta.

A puppy mill is a dog-breeding facility with the goal of making as much money as possible by breeding litter after litter, usually while intentionally skimping on the costs of animal care, such as clean water, appropriate amounts of food, proper cage sizes, grooming, etc.

The puppies produced in puppy mills are then sold to pet stores, sometimes off the books, or directly to prospective pet owners through online ads.

The horrific conditions that puppy mill dogs are kept in often results in puppies being born with numerous health conditions, potentially leading to huge vet bills for the unknowing buyers.

According to Mother Nature Network, “the ASPCA [American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals] warns that puppy mill dogs have commonly been found to have health issues like epilepsy, heart disease, kidney disease, musculoskeletal disorders, endocrine disorders, blood disorders, deafness, eye problems, respiratory disorders, giardia, parvovirus, distemper, kennel cough, mange, fleas, parasites, chronic diarrhea and more.”

These are just some of the many problems, almost always preventable, associated with the problematic production of puppies through puppy mills, some of which Sears’ neglect and greed have potentially caused.

On July 28, the elderly woman was arrested in her rural home where police found 72 dogs of various ages, mostly Havanese, reports City News’s Justin Slimm.

Police were alerted to the puppy mill by prospective customers who noted the depraved conditions of the suffering animals.

According to Slimm, “Several of the puppies were hidden inside a closet and beneath a hutch inside the home at the time the officers arrived at the home. The animals were showing signs of severe neglect and potential illness and were seized by Animal Care and Control members.”

Police have since said that the puppies are in veterinary care and undergoing physical examinations at the Animal Control and Care facility in Edminton.

According to Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Scott Pattison, “The investigating officers described the residence as having pretty much every square inch had puppies in it.

“They were in playpens, some were on a porch outside — a covered porch — some were in hallways, in kennels. It appeared the breeder had tried to hide some of them as well during the raid.”

“One officer described the residence there to have an overwhelming stench of urine and feces,” he added.

57-year-old Gloria Sears has now been charged with “causing animals to be in distress and failing to provide adequate care” under the Criminal Code and the Animal Protection Act (APA), Global News reports.

She faces additional charges for failing to provide adequate food and water and failing to provide adequate shelter, space and ventilation.

Alberta
Crime
Related Posts Recommendation
Canada no longer in top 10 for investment in mining industry, record lows

Canada no longer in top 10 for investment in mining industry, record lows

Canada used to be home to 4 of the top 10 areas where mining investment was most attractive. The annual survey by Fraser Institute shows that Canada has dropped off.

BREAKING: Alberta premier says coronavirus and oil crisis 'could not be more critical'

BREAKING: Alberta premier says coronavirus and oil crisis 'could not be more critical'

Jason Kenney has held a press conference today where he addressed the coronavirus and the recent collapse in oil prices.

Justin Trudeau at feminist conference while markets crash, coronavirus spreads

Justin Trudeau at feminist conference while markets crash, coronavirus spreads

Oil companies are facing insolvency and Canada is facing a dramatic run on the loonie. Despite this, Trudeau is spending his time at a feminist conference.

Omar Khadr’s lawyer appointed judge by the Trudeau government in Alberta

Omar Khadr’s lawyer appointed judge by the Trudeau government in Alberta

Justin Trudeau’s government has appointed one of Omar Khadr’s lawyers to a judicial appointment in the province of Alberta.

Alberta trucking company shuts down as provincial oil economy crumbles

Alberta trucking company shuts down as provincial oil economy crumbles

An Alberta-based trucking company serving the province’s dying oilpatch has closed its doors due to a creditor-imposed bankruptcy.

Alberta looks to bring investment and full employment to the province by 2023

Alberta looks to bring investment and full employment to the province by 2023

The Alberta finance minister will reportedly be announcing a plan to kickstart the economy and create new jobs on Monday.

Do Albertans deserve art?

Do Albertans deserve art?

Alberta gets the shaft when it comes to Ottawa’s art spending across Canada. Do Albertan’s not deserve their fair share of art?

Rubber chicken bandit on the lamb in Alberta

Rubber chicken bandit on the lamb in Alberta

A Calgary man is wanted by RCMP in Airdrie, Alberta after he robbed a donation box from a Tim Hortons at CrossIron Mills, Alberta.

New Alberta bill proposes fines of up to $25,000 for protestors

New Alberta bill proposes fines of up to $25,000 for protestors

A new bill tabled by Jason Kenney and the UCP government proposes blockade protestors in Alberta face fines of up to $25,000.

Jason Kenney to table act that will prevent railway blockades in Alberta

Jason Kenney to table act that will prevent railway blockades in Alberta

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced his plan to table what will be “Bill Number One” of the next session of Alberta’s next legislation.

Alberta court rules Trudeau’s carbon tax unconstitutional

Alberta court rules Trudeau’s carbon tax unconstitutional

A 4-1 decision in the Court of Appeal of Alberta has found the Trudeau’government Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act unconstitutional.

Trudeau government gifted $10,000 to anti-pipeline group

Trudeau government gifted $10,000 to anti-pipeline group

Trudeau’s government gave nearly $10,000 of taxpayer money to an organization that has funded and organized anti-pipeline movements.

Open letter by 41 Nobel Prize winners demands Trudeau stop Teck Mine

Open letter by 41 Nobel Prize winners demands Trudeau stop Teck Mine

A list of 41 Nobel Prize winners have signed a petition urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to stop the Teck Frontier mine in Alberta.

Four Albertan MPs claim Alberta is treated like a colony, sign Buffalo Declaration

Four Albertan MPs claim Alberta is treated like a colony, sign Buffalo Declaration

A group of four Albertan Members of Parliment have signed the Buffalo Declaration, which demands a series of reforms to the constitutional arrangement.

WATCH: Alberta locals confront anti-pipeline protestors

WATCH: Alberta locals confront anti-pipeline protestors

Albertans sick and tired of #ShutDownCanada anti-piepline protestors blockading the train tracks confronted law-breakers.

Most Read Alberta

1.

WATCH: Frustrated locals tear down anti-pipeline blockade and load it into truck

An extraordinary scene unfolded in Edmonton this afternoon as Edmonton citizens drove to the site of an anti-pipeline train blockade and tore it down.

WATCH: Frustrated locals tear down anti-pipeline blockade and load it into truck
2.

Alberta and B.C. suffer massive job losses

A recent study by Statistics Canada revealed that Alberta and B.C. have lost 36,000 jobs in November alone.

Alberta and B.C. suffer massive job losses
3.

Edmonton MP pushes for criminalization of conversion therapy

Randy Boissonnault, an Edmonton Centre MP and a special adviser to the Prime Minister on LGBTQ2 Issues, told reporters Thursday that Justice Minister David Lametti is still pursuing his pledge to make conversion therapy a criminal.

Edmonton MP pushes for criminalization of conversion therapy
4.

Former NDP candidate loses mind on Twitter

Jillian Ratti released a video on Twitter of her ranting about Jason Kenny and the UCP

Former NDP candidate loses mind on Twitter
5.

EXPOSED: The $600M war on Canadian energy

In her testimony, Krause went on to detail the Trudeau government’s history of resisting pipelines, saying that when Trudeau said he would approve the Trans Mountain pipeline, he scrapped the Northern Gateway pipeline, which had already been approved.

EXPOSED: The $600M war on Canadian energy
6.

WATCH: Alberta locals confront anti-pipeline protestors

Albertans sick and tired of #ShutDownCanada anti-piepline protestors blockading the train tracks confronted law-breakers.

WATCH: Alberta locals confront anti-pipeline protestors
7.

New Alberta bill proposes fines of up to $25,000 for protestors

A new bill tabled by Jason Kenney and the UCP government proposes blockade protestors in Alberta face fines of up to $25,000.

New Alberta bill proposes fines of up to $25,000 for protestors
8.

Alberta’s agriculture and forestry minister leads way in fiscal responsibility in province’s new budget

Alberta’s UCP Agriculture and Forestry Minister Devin Dreeshen led the way in reducing the government’s spending within the new budget.

Alberta’s agriculture and forestry minister leads way in fiscal responsibility in province’s new budget