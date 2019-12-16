Alligator spotted crossing Montreal street

Update: The following video is now also rapidly gaining traction online.

An alligator was spotted crossing the street in Montreal in the cold on Sunday. The incident took place on Jarry St. in Villeray.

The first person to notice the alligator was Mayssam Samaha, a resident of the neighbourhood. Samaha and her friends were at Baristello cafe and saw the cold-blooded reptile making its way across the busy street in the freezing cold from the window.

According to Global News, Samaha and many others made their way out to the street to help the alligator cross without getting hit by any passing cars.

Piero Ciampoli, the owner of the cafe, was the first to call the police.

“It was a pretty funny phone call,” said Samaha.

Ciampoli said, “They didn’t believe me.”

After the call Ciampoli went to a fire station that was close by and had the firefighters verify his claim.

The owner of the alligator showed up before the police and he put the animal back into his minivan where it had apparently escaped from. The van was parked close by.

The police found the man and confirmed that he was the rightful owner.

In a tweet Montreal’s Mayor, Valérie Plante said that the reptile was used for an animal education program and the owner obtained the alligator legally.