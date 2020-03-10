Sam McGriskin

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store
Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.
Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.
Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.
The main stock index in Canada plummeted over 1,000 points as trading began today due to fears of the economic consequences of coronavirus.
A doctor at cancer treatment centre in an Ontario hospital has tested positive for coronavirus after recently seeing cancer patients.
A New York event scheduled for Friday called “Doing Business Under Coronavirus” has been cancelled by the Council on Foreign Relations due to the virus.
Subscribe to our newsletter to all the latest news headlines and more!By signing up you agree to our Term of Use and Privacy Policy