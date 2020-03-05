Delayed Amber Alert for abducted Ontario boy sparks accusations of racism

Toronto Police are searching for a 14-year-old teen who was abducted at around 8:30 a.m. near Jane Street and Driftwood Ave, just north of Finch.

The teen’s parents weren’t made aware of his disappearance until after he was expected to return home from school around 5:30 p.m. An Amber Alert rang out just after midnight Thursday morning, hours after the abduction.

**UPDATE** ABDUCTION – images of vehicle of interest pic.twitter.com/5zE53qsVIX — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 5, 2020

The boy’s name is Shammah and he was wearing a gray hoodie, a shiny black coat, gray track pants with a thin orange stripe and black and yellow Nike Air Jordans at the time of his abduction, according to police.

Witnesses say two men pushed him into a van Wednesday morning while he was screaming “help me, help me.”

Many people took to Twitter to express the anger about the Amber Alert, specifically angered that the alert took so long.

ABDUCTION **Extremely concerned for his safety**

Jane St & Driftwood Ave

Shammah Jolayemi, 14, seen Wed. Mar. 4, 2020 @ 8:25 am, 5'11"-6', slim build, short drk brwn hair, gry hoody, gry trackpants w/ thin orange stripe, shinny blk coat, blk & yellow air Jordans, #GO460088

^mf pic.twitter.com/xOgq3ResQn — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 5, 2020

Many Torontonians wanted to know why it took so long—about 16 hours—for Toronto Police to send out the Amber Alert, calling the delay potentially racist.

Where’s the amber alert. Lemme find out he’s black. https://t.co/swUa3V5sSM — Thee cookie plug, 🇹🇹 (@ShesTheRealRedd) March 5, 2020

When a black child is missing in the morning and TORONTO POLICE send out an Amber Alert at midnight about the abduction….#straightRACISM — Tripl X MC (@arckives) March 5, 2020

Others were upset for entirely different reasons, such as being woken up in the middle of the night and their proximity to the abduction. One Twitter user writing.

“Okay I know there are those who will be angry at me for saying this BUT there is no point in an amber alert at 11 at night from Toronto Police going out to places like here 1865.3 kms away, officially over a 20-hour drive,” tweeted one annoyed Ontarian. “Amber Alerts were meant for a quick response in the area.”

“I just want you to know, an Amber alert in Thunder Bay doesn’t help anyone in Toronto. There isn’t much we can do,” wrote another. “There, I made it better lol.”

Toronto Police are still searching for Shammah Jolayemi and they urge anyone with information to come forward.