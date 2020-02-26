American FCC flooded with Super Bowl halftime show complaints

The 2020 Super Bowl halftime show has drawn many complaints for its explicit sexuality from viewers. Some NFL fans were upset by the duo’s performance of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. A little over 1,300 complaints were filed with the Federal Communications Commission by viewers.

It’s not a lot when compared to that time Justin Timberlake exposed Janet Jackson’s breast in 2004. That nipple stunt brought in a whopping 540,000 complaints.

The FCC received a total of 1,312 complaints following the February 2 halftime show according to WFAA which acquired the numbers through the Freedom of Information Act.

Over 49 different states had complaints filed from them with the exception of Vermont. Texas on the other hand was the state with the most complaints, coming in at 140.

The majority of the complaints revolved around the halftime show not being family-friendly.

“The 54 Super Bowl Half Time Show with Shakira and JLos [sic] was disgusting. Their overly sexy dancing, full crotch shots, spreading their legs was tasteless,” read one complaint.

“This was club dancing, not a show for a family-watched sporting event. They were performing at the Super Bowl Half Tim [sic], not giving a concert for their fans. I’m shocked their performances were allowed. This was offensive and tasteless.”

“There were people in lingerie doing pole dances on the Superbowl half-time show,” another complaint states. ”This is completely unacceptable and a poor reflection on our country.”