Culture

American school bans Harry Potter out of fear of “curses and spells”

The school decided to remove Harry Potter books from the library, citing the presence of “actual curses and spells, which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits.”
The school decided to remove Harry Potter books from the library, citing the presence of “actual curses and spells, which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits.”
Shane Miller Montreal, QC
4 mins read

Per the Guardian, a hilarious spectacle has occurred at a Catholic school in Tennessee. The school decided to remove Harry Potter books from the library, citing the presence of “actual curses and spells, which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits.” The pastor was driven to this conclusion upon consulting exorcists who had recommended he purge the library of demonic literature, lest the hapless students provided a gateway to the evil spirits apparently inhabiting these books.

Harry Potter has long terrorized some self-declared saints and literalists because, to them, its narrative suggests magic can be a force of both “good and evil.” A Polish priest thought something similar when he resolved to burn the popular novels to avoid an eschatological catastrophe.

These occurrences add to the catalogue of episodes in which the credulity of an “enlightened authority” have undermined the ability of others to decide for themselves what are good and bad ideas. They are one with the conventional wisdom that says that society must safeguard people from forms of expression that are deemed contaminated by such authority. And as usual, both the pastor and priest were operating with a preconceived conclusion and only pursued information they knew would affirm it.

Indeed, the actions taken to erase an imagined demonic presence are comparable to those taken to erase imagined white supremacy on college campuses. And much of it involves “exorcising the demon” in its infant stages by curtailing free inquiry in order to mold the correct thoughts. One distinction to be made, however, is that these fundamentalists are now mostly working in private institutions and have the religious freedom to humiliate themselves. Whereas, their social justice counterparts have tried to infiltrate society’s vital institutions and insisted we indulge them.

The question posed by Christopher Hitchens in his best-selling collection of fundamentalist misdeeds, God is not Great, is fitting here: “How can we ever know how many children had their psychological and physical lives irreparably maimed by compulsory inculcation of faith?”

To what would surely be Hitchens’ consternation, the hope to “practice upon the unformed and undefended minds of the young” in order to disseminate the “religious dreams and visions” isn’t just a habit of the religious fundamentalist. It’s also a preoccupation of the social justice faction that replaces Jesus, God, and the Bible with Michel Foucault, Karl Marx, and the Communist Manifesto.

In the case of the Christian fundamentalist, the “hope” has historically been to the detriment of the young people under their tutelage. In this respect, the Scopes Monkey trial comes to mind, which is the infamous clash in the 1920s between modernists and literalists that forced John Scopes to make his case for teaching evolution in schools. William Jennings Bryan, a Christian literalist who desired to stifle Scopes’ teachings, expressed worry over the moral education of the youth if Darwinism prevailed. Getting to the heart of his concern, he said: “Science is a magnificent force, but it’s not a teacher of morals.” Petrified about science’s ability to destroy civilization, he thought that only God’s teachings could solve the world’s problems. So, out of panic, academic freedom must be trampled and the other side should remain hidden, since it could raise questions that might be enticing to a student. Co-existence between two different ideas in an academic setting is therefore impossible.

Though obviously perpetrated through a different ideological lens, the same ethic animates the social justice faith. New public school curriculums emphasizing “diversity and social justice” are being established. The contents of which promote the idea that gender is a social construct, and that their country is to be understood as a duel within the “hierarchy of oppressions,” with the white man as the irredeemable antagonist. It seeks to breed a new generation of socially aware citizens who can inculcate these same moral sensibilities in others.

To protect the unanimity required to maintain cultish environments, any “problematic” ideas that might upset the orthodoxy are to be thrown in the dustbin. One method in the recent past to extinguish such materials has been to classify libraries as “white” institutions that need reform because the writings they offer by eighteenth-century men are most definitely sinful. Another is to stop selling a book because a few sensitive loudmouths disapprove of the author’s public utterances. Or the academic freedom of one individual who offered a course on conservative thought is repudiated because the course content wasn’t in line with the diversity- obsessed. Justifications for this are deluded and usually as follows: exposure to such ideas will perturb the downtrodden and may galvanize the white supremacist hellhounds.

Or, in reality, they’re afraid such exposure to ideas may be the catalyst for the genuinely curious to release themselves from the clutches of the overbearing ideology. Since, to quote Hitchens once again, “faith is helping to choke free inquiry and the emancipating consequences that it might bring.”

All that said, the core difference between these two faiths is that one is currently in fashion, while the other has mostly been driven to the fringe, only to show up sometimes so we can have a good laugh at its expense. Between the aspiring theocrat and the post-modern Marxist type, I’m inclined to say that the materialization of Margaret Atwood’s fascist theocracy in The Handmaid’s Tale is not the event we should be fretting over.

Culture
Opinion
Cancel Culture
Censorship
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations