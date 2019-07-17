An entire PPC riding board resigns, blaming “racist” supporters

In a massive shock to “Mad Max” Bernier, the entire board of the PPC in the Elmwood-Transcona riding resigned.

In a Facebook post published yesterday, the board unilaterally withdrew their participation in Bernier’s People’s Party.

The letter of resignation starts off by mentioning failures within the party’s organization.

“Slow deployment of member lists, absentee regional organizers, … sudden changes in design and technical direction,” were cited. However, this was excused as it would happen to “any new party.”

The main reason for their resignation came as they believed the party supporter base had shifted. As “libertarians and small-c conservatives,” they were “appalled” to see what they believe are “racists, bigots, anti-semites, and conspiracy theorists,” dominating the supporter base.

They further believed that Bernier was encouraging these views with a “wink and a nod.”

The tweets shown below are from a PPC candidate for Scarborough Centre, Fawzi Bidawi.

Yeahhhhh, that may not go over very well with a judge. Mohammed might be sleeping next to a big guy in jail if he does that. https://t.co/fFi10Y4MIk — Fawzi Bidawi PPC 2019 Candidate (@BidawiFawzi) July 17, 2019

He can be seen supporting negative statements towards the Muslim community in Canada.



Libtardhttps://t.co/volEYBMyWn — Fawzi Bidawi PPC 2019 Candidate (@BidawiFawzi) July 14, 2019

Here, he can be seen using the derogatory term “libtard,” which equates Liberals with “retards,” a slur for mentally handicapped people.

He is a Communist. https://t.co/JLbFybDokO — Fawzi Bidawi PPC 2019 Candidate (@BidawiFawzi) July 13, 2019

And here. He thinks Justin Trudeau, of the centre-left Liberal Party, is a Communist.

The riding is located in Winnipeg, where Maxime Bernier was present to unveil his Winnipeg candidates.

The resignation of an entire riding board, around the same place and time as Bernier’s event, is ringing alarm bells for the PPC.