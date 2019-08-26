Opinion

Andrew Luck’s retirement forces debate over violent sports

Not since Barry Sanders, legendary Detroit Lions running back, unexpectedly retired in 1998 has a star NFL player walked away during their most productive years.
Not since Barry Sanders, legendary Detroit Lions running back, unexpectedly retired in 1998 has a star NFL player walked away during their most productive years.
Jordan Goldstein Montreal, QC
4 mins read

This past Saturday evening Indianapolis Colts franchise quarterback Andrew Luck hung up his cleats in the prime of his career. Not since Barry Sanders, legendary Detroit Lions running back, unexpectedly retired in 1998 has a star NFL player walked away during their most productive years.

Both aged 29, Sanders and Luck, decided that risking further injury in such a violent contact sport was not worth the potential rewards. Luck specifically noted the mental fatigue of constant rehabilitation as a major reason to call it a career. The former #1 overall pick and Heisman Trophy runner-up’s decision has opened many discussions about football, its safety, and the dedication required to play it. Unsurprisingly in 2019, warriors on all sides of the culture used Luck’s decision to attack or defend football.

As with many other issues in the culture wars, violent sports have been the site of conflict.  There are legitimate medical issues involved that help to explain why many cheered on Luck’s retirement as proof that tackle football may cease to be a popular sport in the near future. It’s not a secret that football is a violent sport.

As more medical information comes to light concerning the detrimental cognitive effects of concussions, many parents are refusing to put their children in the game. Since 2009-2010, high school football enrollment has dropped 6.5%. In Canada, Football Canada recently banned tackle football for children 12 and under, attempting to reverse the same trend in declining participation. Studies show that the longer one plays tackle football, the more likely they are to suffer serious brain-related traumas. But this medical issue masks another important cultural rift regarding the appropriateness of contact or violent sports.

One Twitter exchange highlighted the competing ideals. Fox Sport 1’s @WhitlockJason has long supported Football as a positive economic ladder, especially for poor Black men who are often denied a chance to escape their economic situation. He views the constant attacks on football as symptom of the larger war on “Toxic Masculinity.” He ended up in a battle of words with independent journalist Michael Tracey regarding Luck’s retirement.

Tracey argued that Luck’s decision makes the death of football more of a reality, and our society shouldn’t embrace these types of violent sports that threaten the health of the players.

What to make of the situation? Taking a broad look reveals the important arguments on both sides of the cultural debate. Violent sports historically have been places of male bonding and testing, often taking the place of actual violence. American President Teddy Roosevelt directly intervened to save football in 1905 precisely for this reason. After 19 college players died during the 1905 season, Roosevelt summoned college presidents to the White House to tackle to situation. The solution, change the rules of the game and create a formal administrative body (NCAA) to oversee competition to ensure safety.

Roosevelt so desired to save the game precisely because it inculcated a sense of hardy masculinity it its participants. Roosevelt’s ‘Strenuous Life’ doctrine required suffering to shape character, something he personified when he resigned from his government post to raise the Rough Rider’s regiment that he led in battle during the Spanish American War in 1898. Without war, another violent crucible was needed to test men as they entered full adulthood. Similar arguments have been made regarding other violent sports such as Ice Hockey, Boxing, and Rugby.

Given football’s prime role in perpetuating a masculine ideal, it’s been in the cultural crosshairs for a long time. More information about concussions have given the anti-violent sport crowd good justification for their arguments, but Whitlock is not incorrect to state that it’s part and parcel in a larger argument concerning violent sports. All life choices come with risks. Many are drawn to danger and dangerous jobs require people with this attitude. Those who choose to play football tacitly accept the risk, similarly to a firefighter or soldier. Do we want to rob adults of being able to choose how much risk they want to take in order to satisfy aesthetic concerns regarding what sports we want to see?

A similar issue emerged in hockey concerning the role of fighting. Many people for years have wanted fighting gone from the game, mostly because of the aesthetics. They don’t like the way the game looks or is played when fighting is involved. Mostly journalists and outsiders, they have to go against the direct wishes of the players themselves who always want fighting to stay. The same occurs for football, those inside the game would rather tinker with the game to change it wholesale opposed to those on the outside who would end the sport altogether.

Importantly, those on the inside want the game to be safe, but also to retain its important dangerous elements, the balance that Teddy Roosevelt attempted to strike. So in the end, we are back to the question of what is an acceptable sport in 2019? Should we look to injury rates, especially concussions? Football is head and shoulders above the rest, but even sports like Soccer have high rates of injury and cause far more concussions that one might expect. Crucially, some studies reveal that girls sports produce similar numbers of concussions as boys sports, and girls do not play tackle football. So if it’s overall safety, the answer is clear. Don’t let your kids play any sports! But the safety-ism and helicopter parenting so en vogue in the past decades also has detrimental consequence.

No strain, no gain. This is the debate that Andrew Luck pressed the culture into with his choice. We think we argue from a scientific perspective regarding safety, but it’s mostly aesthetic. Protecting children is important, but so is preparing them for the world. It’s a difficult balance to achieve, but we don’t enjoy talking about nuance in 2019. Sport is just another arena where the battle continues to rage.

Opinion
Sports
Andrew Luck
Nfl
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature