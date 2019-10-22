Andrew Scheer announces he will lead strongest opposition in history

The leader of the Conservative party of Canada (CPC) took time today to announce that although his party had not won the most seats, they had done well enough for him to remain as the leader and continue to hold Trudeau to account.

Under Scheer, the Conservatives managed to win the popular vote and gain more than 20 new seats, although the Liberals still managed to win a large minority government.

During his speech, Scheer pointed to how divided the nation had become as both Quebec and the Western provinces shifted towards decidedly anti-Liberal lines.

Following his announcement, in response to a journalist’s question Scheer stated that he was very happy with his campaign and planned to stay on as leader.

Before becoming the leader of the CPC, Scheer served as the youngest Speaker of the House of Commons under the Harper government.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.