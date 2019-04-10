Andrew Scheer doubles down on SNC-Lavalin criticism, welcomes lawsuit

In a press conference today that was live-streamed on Facebook, Andrew Scheer said that he “stands by his statement” that Trudeau led a coordinated campaign to pressure former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould in the SNC-Lavalin affair.



“Clearly, there is evidence that the Prime Minister was behind this interference,” Scheer said.

Scheer quoted extensively from the now infamous taped phone call between Wilson-Raybould and former Chief of the Privy Council, Michael Wernick.

Scheer reiterated that “Mr. Trudeau has lost the moral authority to govern,” and claimed a recent poll confirms that two-thirds of Canadians share this sentiment.

Scheer added: “Mr. Trudeau’s the one who wrote me the letter threatening to sue me over my remarks. I welcome the opportunity to have a proceeding to hear these details so that Canadians can finally have an inquiry so that Justin Trudeau does not control the proceedings where he won’t be able to use his majority to shut down an investigation.”