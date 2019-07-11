Andrew Scheer is not a bigot, and the media should stop portraying him as such

It’s almost as if Andrew Scheer is being pushed out of an airplane flying over hot springs. Through no fault of his own, the Conservative Party Leader continuously lands himself in hot water.

Yesterday, Scheer told Global News that while his Conservatives oppose all forced conversion therapy, he is waiting for further details before taking a stance on efforts to impose a federal ban on the practice.

In his full statement, Scheer states that his party is “Opposed to any type of practice that would forcibly attempt to change someone’s sexual orientation.”

But for the rabid mob that plagues Twitter, Andrew Scheer’s “vagueness” wasn’t good enough.

The accusers say that Scheer is intentionally dancing around the subject, intentionally graying his answer to leave it up to interpretation.

Despite his clear sentiment, stating his party “will always, of course, stand up for the rights of LGBTQ individuals and protect their rights,” the unappeasable are yet again, unsurprisingly, unappeased.

This answer was somehow spun by Global to make out Scheer to be a villain. Their title, “Andrew Scheer will ‘wait and see’ before taking stance on Liberal plan for conversion therapy ban,” would suggest that the Liberals have actually produced some sort of legislation on the topic, when in fact, the opposite is true.

But of course, the orchestra of outrage remains silent when it comes to the Liberals.

Only three months ago, the federal government struck down the effort to make conversion therapy illegal nationwide, in a sweeping ban that would ensure that the stone aged “therapy”

They called the practice “immoral,” but said its governance was largely a provincial and territorial issue.

While Canada doesn’t have a national ban on the practice, some provinces have restrictions already in place.

Ontario has made the practice illegal by initiating an outright ban.

Manitoba has outlawed health professionals from offering conversion therapy.

Vancouver has passed a law restricting businesses from offering it.

Nova Scotia has made it illegal for health professionals to provide conversion therapy for minors.

For Andrew Scheer to state that he’s opposed to any type of practice that would forcibly attempt to change someone’s sexual orientation, is progressive, not regressive.

Admittedly, Andrew Scheer does seem like the type to attempt to please everyone, while stepping on a lot of toes while doing it. But when it comes to Scheer’s current situation, it’s worth asking: How many votes is Scheer going to win by pandering to progressive mobs? Presumably, None.

The perception of the Conservatives by many on the left is that the Conservatives are the party of the stone age, who can do no right.

What would pandering to them really do?

How many votes would Scheer win by marching in the pride parade? Though it would serve as good optics, it would most likely already be seen as a political pandering move.

Scheer’s political adversaries will continue to paint him out to be some sort of white supremacist, fascist, gay-hating boogeyman. We’ve seen it been attempted before, and we’re seeing it be attempted again.

Scheer doesn’t need to pander. He needs to be a voice that represents Canadians.