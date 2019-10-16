Andrew Scheer promises he’d fine politicians up to $20,000 for breaking ethics laws

As part of his first 100 days in office, Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer promised on Wednesday that he would fine politicians up to $20,000 if they are found to have broken ethics laws.

“For breaking the Conflict of Interest Act not only once, but twice, Justin Trudeau faced absolutely no consequences. That’s because there are no consequences attached under the law,” said Scheer.

“A new Conservative government will introduce legislation for stiff penalties of up to $20,000 for violating the Conflict of Interest Act.”

Scheer revealed several new policy points during a campaign stop in Essex, Ontario, including new legislation meant to protect whistleblowers, laws preventing ministers from holding shares in companies that might benefit from legislative changes, and increasing restrictions on political lobbying.

“It’s all part of our 100-day action plan to show Canadians exactly how a new Conservative majority government will get to work right away to help them get ahead,” said Scheer.

While in power, Justin Trudeau was found to have broken ethics laws on two occasions, once when he accepted a trip and gifts from the Aga Khan, and another time when he was found to have attempted to interfere in the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.