Another Liberal MP rules out re-election

The Liberal team won’t have Pam Goldsmith-Jones in the coming election.

The MP for West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast has decided against running in 2019 in order to spend more time with her parents, according to a Tweet by Globe and Mail reporter Ian Bailey.

Interestingly, the number of MPs being lost may be worrying in comparison to new prospective candidates. According to an April iPolitics article, the Liberals have been very slow to nominate new candidates.

At that time, they had managed to lose three MPs while “candidates increased by only single digits during a month-and-a-half-long period.”

The three MPs include former cabinet ministers Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott as well as caucus member Celina Caesar-Chavannes.

What do you think about the continuing exodus of Liberal MPs?

