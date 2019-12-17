Jersey City official calls Jews ‘brutes’ after tragic shooting, refuses to apologize

A since-deleted Facebook post by Jersey City official Joan Terrell has sparked controversy. The rant was widely considered anti-Semitic and many are claiming that Terrell was attempting to justify the recent Jersey City shooting. Terrell refuses to apologize for her language.

The post refers to the recent shooting that took place on December 10, 2019, in Jersey City, New Jersey. The incident took place at a kosher grocery store. Six people were killed in the shooting, including two Jewish bystanders.

At one point in her comments, Terrell referred to the shooters saying, “What is the message they were sending? Are we brave enough to explore the answer to their message?”

Steven Fulop, the Mayor of Jersey City, was not happy about Terrell’s comments, going as far as to say that the city official should resign. He tweeted “My opinion is she should resign. That type of language has no place in our schools and no place amongst elected officials.”

Governor Phil Murphy concurred, tweeting: “We will not let anti-Semitism and hate go unchallenged in our communities. In light of Ms. Terrell-Paige’s comments, I urge her to immediately resign from the Jersey City Board of Education.”

Many others responded to the comment calling Terrell anti-Semitic.

This long rant by Joan Terrell, an elected member of the Jersey City board of ed, exposes just how deep and sordid antisemitism is over there!@jcps_district should look into this – is this how you want to be represented?!



A video captured by Americans Against Anti-Semitism was also posted. The video took place shortly after the Jersey shootings. In the video, more anti-Semitic language can be heard throughout.

SHOCKING VIDEO: As Jewish bodies were still laying in cold blood after being murdered by terrorists in Jersey City, a rep of @AmericansAA captured spontaneous antisemitic tirades blaming Jews for their own murder & ppl cheering it on!



The Post Millennial has reached out to Joan Terrell asking for a comment on the situation. She has not responded, but she was reached by Politico, who asked if she regretted the post.

“No, I don’t,” she said, while revealing that she had not taken down the Facebook post herself.