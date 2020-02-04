AOC announces that she will not attend Trump’s State of the Union address

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, infamous Democratic rep from New York’s 19th district, has stated her intention of not attending President Trump’s State of the Union address tonight.

After much deliberation, I have decided that I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution.



None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it.



Consequently, I will not be attending the State of the Union. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2020

The thing is though, she’s gonna have to watch it anyway. So what she’s really saying is she’d rather watch from her office than from Congress. She’s even planning to have a Q&A with her constituents about the speech after.

This is a deeply personal decision for each member to make, and a choice I did not take lightly.



I will be hopping on Instagram Live later this evening to connect with my constituents and follow up with their questions about #SOTU. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2020

But the thing is, not showing up to watch the speech isn’t much of a boycott. All it really means is she’s going to lose screen time. If she’d decided to show, there’s every good chance one of her reaction faces could have turned into the next great reaction gif of our time.

The Twitterverse had no trouble finding reasons why her boycott was at least a little completely stupid.

We certainly understand how tough it would've been for you to sit there like an adult and listen to President Trump tout his amazing accomplishments over the past 3 years.



Grab your pacifier and go home, AOC. — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) February 4, 2020

And others wondering why anyone would even care.

Raise your hand if you don’t care. ✋🏼✋🏾 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 4, 2020

She’s not the only one boycotting the speech. Other Dems are planning to not show up, too.

BREAKING: AOC Becomes 6th Democrat to Boycott Trump’s SOTU Address https://t.co/My3bW3bxP7 — Kambree Kawahine Koa – Text EMPOWER to 88022 (@KamVTV) February 4, 2020

If they were really smart, they’d get a watch party together and live stream their reactions on Facebook. They could go nuts and do a POTUS SOTU drinking game.