Area 51 is being stormed by memelords

Area 51, the infamous and secretive airbase secluded in the middle of the Nevada desert, is being raided.
Not actually, though. The popular meme that gained massive attention after over 1 million Facebook users claimed they were going to the event.
“We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we Naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Let’s see them aliens,” read the description for the event, which has since been deleted off of Facebook.
Photos and videos of the event show swarms of Redditors, Facebook users, and memers in general ready to storm the grounds of the U.S. top-secret airbase.
Footage can be seen of some Naruto running. Naruto Running is a type of sprint in which the runner lowers his head and raises his arms behind him in an effort to gain speed.
Reports have come in from the event that at least two people have been detained already.
Many of the signs have slogans that state something along the lines of, “clap alien cheeks,” a slang term for. Well … We’ll let you find that out for your self.
Though no aliens have retrieved yet,