Auschwitz Memorial Twitter account denies Polish role in Holocaust

The Twitter account of the official memorial at the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland is vocally denying Polish complicity in the Holocaust.

The Auschwitz concentration camp was set up by the Nazis during World War II to intern and kill Jews, Romanis, Socialists, Communists, Soviets, Poles, and other “undesirables.”

The camp, located in Poland, was liberated by the Soviet army after their decisive victory in the Battle of Stalingrad.

While the memorial to the camp serves as a chilling reminder to the horridness of Nazi atrocities, it has also begun expunging any mention of Polish complicity in the Holocaust.

While a great number of Poles bravely fought the Nazis and saved countless innocent lives, many were also involved in abetting the Nazis in their genocidal campaign.

In June 2018, the Polish Parliament passed a law that made it illegal to mention, reference, or acknowledge Polish abetment to, and complicity in, the Holocaust.

Twitter user Howard Lovy, who had family killed in the Holocaust, objected to a tweet released by Auschwitz Memorial that put the blame of the Holocaust solely on “German Nazis.”

I have noticed @AuschwitzMuseum is always careful to lay specific blame on "German Nazis." It's a reflection of the official Polish government line that Poles, themselves, were not responsible. This disturbs me as the relative of many Auschwitz victims and survivors. https://t.co/L8dIQ7a928 — Howard Lovy (@Howard_Lovy) December 6, 2019

In response, Auschwitz Memorial’s twitter replied with a denial of the Polish complicity in the act. Lovy rebuked the page by saying that many collaborators helped the Nazis enact their genocidal policies.

These statements are true, but are not the whole picture. It also took Polish complicity, and history of anti-Semitism, to make it possible. For example, my great-grandmother was deported from Budapest to Auschwitz not by Germans, but by Hungarian Arrow Cross collaborators. — Howard Lovy (@Howard_Lovy) December 6, 2019

Acts of Poles – whether heroic or horrible – within the context of the German occupation of Poland & extermination of Jews, must be researched honestly, fairly & professionally. However, in the case of the history of Auschwitz talking about Polish complicity is simply false. — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 8, 2019

Within hours, Lovy received a flurry of antisemitic and hate-messages on Twitter and Facebook.

Thank you, @AuschwitzMuseum. Because you singled me out for your Holocaust revisionist tweets, not only am I being targeted on Twitter by anti-Semites, they are stalking me on Facebook — 75 years after my great-grandmother was murdered at Auschwitz. pic.twitter.com/DBsd4HUEGq — Howard Lovy (@Howard_Lovy) December 8, 2019

Ultimately, Lovy blocked the Auschwitz Twitter account.

I appreciate all who have contributed to the Auschwitz discussion further down in my feed. I'll be blocking anti-Semite trolls for a while now. I've also decided, unfortunately, to block the Holocaust-revisionist Auschwitz Twitter account, which defiles the memory of my relatives — Howard Lovy (@Howard_Lovy) December 9, 2019

UPDATE

Howard Lovy responded to The Post Millennial‘s request for comments.

“It’s part of a larger attempt by the nationalist government in Poland to absolve Poland of all responsibility for the Holocaust,” he said. “The social media people at Auschwitz are actually complying with a law in Poland that forbids them from blaming Poland for the Holocaust.”

“They’re going above and beyond that law, though, and actually going after people like me, and leading an army of Twitter trolls to gang up on people who tell the truth about Polish complicity,” he concluded.

UPDATE

Auschwitz Memorial responded to The Post Millennial, and stressed that talking about “Polish complicity” is “false.”