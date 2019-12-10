Auschwitz Memorial Twitter account denies Polish role in Holocaust

The Twitter account of the official memorial at the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland is vocally denying Polish complicity in the Holocaust.
The Auschwitz concentration camp was set up by the Nazis during World War II to intern and kill Jews, Romanis, Socialists, Communists, Soviets, Poles, and other “undesirables.”
The camp, located in Poland, was liberated by the Soviet army after their decisive victory in the Battle of Stalingrad.
While the memorial to the camp serves as a chilling reminder to the horridness of Nazi atrocities, it has also begun expunging any mention of Polish complicity in the Holocaust.
While a great number of Poles bravely fought the Nazis and saved countless innocent lives, many were also involved in abetting the Nazis in their genocidal campaign.
In June 2018, the Polish Parliament passed a law that made it illegal to mention, reference, or acknowledge Polish abetment to, and complicity in, the Holocaust.
Twitter user Howard Lovy, who had family killed in the Holocaust, objected to a tweet released by Auschwitz Memorial that put the blame of the Holocaust solely on “German Nazis.”
In response, Auschwitz Memorial’s twitter replied with a denial of the Polish complicity in the act. Lovy rebuked the page by saying that many collaborators helped the Nazis enact their genocidal policies.
Within hours, Lovy received a flurry of antisemitic and hate-messages on Twitter and Facebook.
Ultimately, Lovy blocked the Auschwitz Twitter account.
UPDATE
Howard Lovy responded to The Post Millennial‘s request for comments.
“It’s part of a larger attempt by the nationalist government in Poland to absolve Poland of all responsibility for the Holocaust,” he said. “The social media people at Auschwitz are actually complying with a law in Poland that forbids them from blaming Poland for the Holocaust.”
“They’re going above and beyond that law, though, and actually going after people like me, and leading an army of Twitter trolls to gang up on people who tell the truth about Polish complicity,” he concluded.
UPDATE
Auschwitz Memorial responded to The Post Millennial, and stressed that talking about “Polish complicity” is “false.”