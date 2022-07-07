Olivia Rondeau

Olivia Rondeau is a conservatarian activist, writer, and commentator. Her words can be found in The Daily Caller, Timcast, The Foundation for Economic Education, and many others.

8 hours ago

Judge states Twitter broke contractual obligations with Alex Berenson

Berenson was permanently banned for tweeting "It doesn’t stop infection. Or transmission."

12 hours ago

DeSantis endorses school board candidates that align with his education agenda

DeSantis' political campaign launched an online survey to potential school board members, to gauge how closely they align with his educational priorities centered around parent's rights.

13 hours ago

Macy Gray faces backlash for saying 'gender affirming' surgery doesn't make you a woman

"Women go through completely unique experiences, and surgery or finding yourself doesn't change that."

19 hours ago

Elizabeth Warren wants to 'stop' women's health clinics that provide pregnancy services

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has called for the government to crack down on crisis pregnancy centers.

2 days ago

Elliot Page's Netflix series documents actor’s gender transition with haircut

The transgender transformation was depicted by Vanya, who has long hair, walking into a barbershop and getting a haircut.

2 days ago

Gov. Youngkin appears to prepare for a 2024 presidential bid

Republican Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin has been very busy recently with raising millions of dollars and traveling out-of-state to meet with mega donors, causing speculation that he is planning to run for president.

