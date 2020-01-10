AYATROLLAH: Twitter trolls the supreme leader of Iran

Twitter user Ben Johnson discovered an interesting thing about Iranian Ayatollah Khamenei’s Twitter account. The supreme leader of Iran seems to have left his Twitter DMs open.

McDonald asked his Twitter followers to submit their best efforts in a thread. The internet did its thing and followed up with some seriously pointed and often hilarious DMs for the Ayatollah. People sent him everything from Trump memes to jokes about Soleimani to explicit adult content.

As of press time, Khamenei’s Twitter DMs are still open. So if you have a query or a friendly meme to send the supreme leader’s way, now’s your chance.