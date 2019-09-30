B.C. man dies after paragliding from top of Mount Kilimanjaro

A British Columbia man has passed away following an accident in Tanzania.

Justin Kyllo, 51, died Saturday morning following a paragliding crash from the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro.

According to a Facebook post from Smoke and Bones BBQ, a business run by Kyllo and his wife, Kyllo was participating in the Wings of Kilimanjaro charity event, in which thrill-seekers ascend 5895 metres from the peak of the mountain to raise funds for Tanzanian community projects.

Kyllo has participated in the event in both 2013 and 2016.

It remains unknown at the time if Cheryl Kyllo, Justin’s wife, suffered any injuries.

According to Global News, Global Affairs Canada stated in an email that “consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information.”