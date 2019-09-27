British Columbia

B.C. manhunt suspects planned to continue killing spree and flee to Europe or Africa by boat: RCMP

The British Columbia RCMP released a summary report of their investigation into the three homicides which took place in northern…
Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Montreal, QC
3 mins read

The British Columbia RCMP released a summary report of their investigation into the three homicides which took place in northern B.C. in August.

The report details the actions of the two suspects Kam McLeod and Bryar Schmegelsky before they eventually took their own lives in the dense bush of Manitoba. McLeod and Schmegelsky are believed to be responsible for the deaths of Lucas Robertson Fowler, Chynna Noel Deese and Leonard Dyck.

Geo location of evidence mapped in Manitoba
Evidence from the site where the two committed suicide

“Based on the autopsy findings, the firearms lab report, analysis of the  scene and the content of the videos it is believed that McLeod shot  Schmegelsky before shooting himself in a suicide pact,” claims the report.

During their press release earlier today, the RCMP announced that they would not be releasing the six videos and three images discovered on their cellular devices out of fear of inspiring copy cats.

Surveillance footage of Schemegelsky purchasing a jerry can of gas from a gas station
Bryar Schmegelsky purchasing a gas canister (RCMP)
Surveillance video of McLeod and Schmegelsky at a gas station driving a silver RAV 4 with racing stripes on hood and back tire.
Kam McLeod fueling a vehicle (RCMP)

“[The RCMP Behavioural Analysis Unit] believed that McLeod and Schmegelsky may have made the video recordings for notoriety and releasing them will be seen as an injustice to the victims and their families,” reads the report.

“In an effort to not sensationalize the actions of McLeod and Schmegelsky and to mitigate the potential of other individuals being inspired by McLeod and Schmegelsky to commit similar acts of violence, the videos will not be released to the public by the RCMP.”

In the videos both McLeod and Schmegelsky repeatedly take responsibility for the three murders and show no remorse for their actions. Their apparent plan was to continue killing more innocent people before hijacking a boat in the Hudson Bay and fleeing to Europe or Africa. They are also alleged to have discussed killing themselves.

Map of suspect movements across Canada
The route the suspects took across Canada (RCMP)

The RCMP have also concluded that no clear motive could be declared in the murders but that the victims were picked opportunistically.

Other new information highlighted by the report includes the weapons used by the suspects. The guns, which were bought legally were two SKS rifles.

Purchased SKS firearm
Older style SKS firearm
The weapons used in the murder (RCMP)

Furthermore, while on the Alaska Highway, another witness is alleged to have been approached by a man with a rifle before fleeing past a vehicle that matched the description of the suspects.

The pair were also stopped by a constable who failed to recognize them before letting them go in Split Lake, Manitoba.

British Columbia
Canadian News
Crime
Canada Manhunt
Rcmp
