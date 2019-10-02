B.C. RCMP investigate reports of multiple campus druggings at fraternities

An investigation into allegations against the University of British Colombia’s (UBC) fraternities has been launchedfollowing a professor’s tweet claiming that multiple students came to her with allegations of being drugged at a party.

One of my students spent the weekend in the hospital after being drugged in a Vancouver bar on Friday night. On Saturday morning there were six (6!!) women with her who had been drugged in the fraternities on UBC campus.



And people ask me why I am opposed to the frat houses? — Dr. Marina Adshade (@MarinaAdshade) October 1, 2019

However, Campus Security and University RCMP have yet to receive any formal reports of the alleged drugging, reports Global News.

“UBC RCMP confirmed it was investigating, but said it had no further comment at this point,” reports Global News. “Vancouver police confirmed no report of this nature had been received.”

Providence Healthcare also reports that no drugging cases have come before St. Paul’s hospital during the alleged time of the fraternity’s alleged drugging. Vancouver Coastal Health is also investigating their emergency department records.

“The information shared online is being taken very seriously and will be fully investigated,” UBC vice-president of students Ainsley Carry said in a statement.

“Our first priority at this stage is to encourage anyone who has experienced or has information about the criminal behaviours described to call the UBC RCMP at 604-224-1322, or 911, to report the incident.”

Besides the professor’s tweet, there is currently no evidence that druggings took place. Due to the severity of such crimes, however, it is still incredibly important for police to investigate and they are currently doing so.

“We want to ensure the safety and well-being of the students affected, which is why the resources at the AMS Sexual Assault Support Centre are available to any student who wishes to access it,” said AMS president Chris Hakim.