B.C. RCMP raid illegal grow-op in Mission and seize over 2,700 cannabis plants

B.C. RCMP have seized over 2,700 cannabis plants during raid on Mission grow-op after executing a search warrant on a property that did have a legal growing license, but exceeded what it was permitted to produce.

“On August 14, RCMP officers with Federal Serious and Organized Crime executed a search warrant on a property in Mission, B.C. and found a significant marijuana grow operation,” reports B.C. RCMP in a news release.

According to RCMP, they executed the search as part of an investigation into illegal inter-provincial shipping of cannabis. They found that packages of roughly 50 lbs were being sent through a courier business.

Officers say they found 2717 plans in various stages of growth when they entered the residence and business property on the 32800 block of Cameron Avenue, Mission.

“In this particular instance the property owner did have a license to grow medicinal marijuana, but the sheer number of plants we located grossly out-numbered what was legally permitted,” explains Superintendent Richard Bergevin, Officer in Charge of Major Projects, RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime. “Unfortunately, despite new legislation there are still criminals looking to profit from illegal grow-ops and distribution of marijuana.”

The property, and everything located on it, has been referred to the Civil Forfeiture Office for review. The property has since been deemed uninhabitable by police due to damage from the grow-op.

“Four people were located inside, but none was the registered owner. All were released as the investigation continues,” reports the Vancouver Sun.