B.C. woman has machete pulled on her during road rage incident

Canadians be warned: sometimes having a road rage fit can risk your life.

A traffic incident in Langford, B.C. ended with a woman having a machete pulled on her, and the incident was all over a Costco parking spot.

The RCMP say they received a report from a shopper this Sunday. The woman was apparently upset because the other driver cut her off and took a free parking spot for herself.

The complainant said she backed away and called police.

The RCMP say “if you encounter a road rage incident, do not engage with the other party but instead find a safe spot to pull over and call 911 for help.”

The RCMP is also asking for the woman to turn herself in, as they are already aware of her identity, but do not know her current whereabouts.

“We know who you are, you know who you are, please turn yourself in. We would like to provide you with an opportunity to tell us what happened,” Const. Nancy Saggar says in a news release.

Serious road rage incidents often make headlines, as they are generally easy to avoid. The RCMP remind drivers to stay in their vehicle, and attempt to stay calm behind the wheel.

