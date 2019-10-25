Baby with seven percent chance of survival wakes up from coma, smiles at father

A ten-month-old baby in the United Kingdom has surprised doctors by waking up with a grin on his face from a seemingly irreversible five-day coma. The baby boy was discovered to have heart failure at just fourteen weeks old, according to Fox 2.

After this discovery, the parents set up a GoFundMe page describing the trauma they went through: “We watched our baby breathless, gasping for air while his heart stopped and paramedics worked to save his life. At that moment I did not think Michael would make it through.”

Despite suffering a cardiac arrest, an affliction in which only 7 percent of people survive, the baby made it through. Nevertheless, for his safety, the doctors thought it was necessary to put the baby in a medically induced coma.

Doctors were certain that the baby was not going to regain consciousness, and yet, five days later, the baby was wide awake with an equally large smile.

To thank the hospital, the parents of the baby have established another GoFundMe page to benefit the hospital in which the baby was treated.

“This picture was taken moments after Michael awoke from his coma. The first thing he did was smile at his daddy He truly is our miracle,” wrote the mother on the GoFundMe, which you can donate to here.