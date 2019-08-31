Barrie man charged with luring multiple minors and various child pornography offences

Following an investigation by the Toronto Police Service Sex Crimes Child Exploitation Section, Peter Kirkeby, 31-years-old, faces multiple allegations and charges for luring teenage girls and others related to child pornography.

Kirkeby was “initially arrested in late March and charged with luring, obtaining sexual services from a minor and various child pornography offences,” reports CTV News.

However, on August 23, he was further charged with two counts of luring a child (under 18), four counts of obtaining sexual services for consideration (under 18), two counts of making available child pornography, two counts of accessing child pornography, two counts of possessing child pornography, and making child pornography, according to a Toronto Police Service news release.

Since then, more alleged victims have come forward. It isn’t clear how many potential victims there are, but police believe that more may have been contacted under similar circumstances across Ontario and possibly beyond.

It has been further alleged that “from June 2018 to March 2019, Kirkeby counselled a number of individuals to engage sexually with a child; from 2011 to 2012, a 15 to 16-year-old girl met Kirkeby on the internet; Kirkeby met the girl in person a number of times and obtained sexual services; [and that] Kirkeby took sexually explicit images of the girl,” reports Toronto Police.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Toronto on September 6.