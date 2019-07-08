American News

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein arrested in New York on sex trafficking charges

At the centre of the groundbreaking discovery is social media personality and independent journalist Mike Cernovich, who recently won a case to unseal court documents related to child sex trafficking charges against Epstein.
At the centre of the groundbreaking discovery is social media personality and independent journalist Mike Cernovich, who recently won a case to unseal court documents related to child sex trafficking charges against Epstein.
Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Montreal, QC
2 mins read

Billionaire registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in New York this weekend and will face sex trafficking charges, according to The Daily Beast.

Epstein will face federal charges for a number of incidents between 2002-2005, according to NBC News. Epstein is expected to appear in court today in Manhattan federal court, according to three law enforcement officials.

Charges laid are expected to range from trafficking and conspiracy to traffic minors for sex.

According to NBC, one senior official briefed on the case was quoted as saying there were “dozens of alleged underage victims, some as young as 14.”

That source also claimed that Epstein would allegedly pay minors for body massages, followed by sex acts. Allegedly, he would then pay those victims more money to bring their friends or others willing to act out on sex acts.

Epstein’s lead attorney Jack Goldberger, told NBC News he “declines to comment at this time.”

At the centre of the groundbreaking discovery is social media personality and independent journalist Mike Cernovich,  who recently won a case to unseal court documents related to child sex trafficking charges against Epstein.

The Post Millennial reached out to Cernovich for comment. He said, “I filed the lawsuit in 2017 under the First Amendment freedom of the press clause. The Epstein records clearly had journalistic value, After the media ignored the case for over a year, the Miami Herald filed a lawsuit seeking the same records. Julie Brown of the Miami Herald also developed independent stories, renewing interest in the case. After the Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the records would be unsealed, the cover-up ended.”

Cernovich went on to Twitter later to say that the indictment was “disappointing”  and not “nearly as aggressive as it could be.”

The crimes allegedly took place at his homes on the Upper East Side of New York, as well as in Palm Beach, Florida. Epstein was en route to New York from France on Saturday and was arrested on arrival, according to the Associated Press.

Online, many have begun calling for the heads of those who were once associated with Epstein.

This ranges from now-President Donald Trump’s statements calling Epstein a “terrific guy,” who “likes beautiful women as much as I do,” going on to say “many of them” were on the “younger side,” all the way to former-President Bill Clinton, who flew with Epstein on a private Boeing 747 nicknamed the Lolita Express, without secret service present for most visits.

Democratic National Committee official Christine Pelosi, daughter of longtime House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, tweeted out a message that has raised some flags as well.

“It is quite likely that some of our faves are implicated but we must follow the facts and let the chips fall where they may—whether on Republicans or Democrats,” tweeted Pelosi.

With many eager to score political points, it’s important to remember that the real-life victims of Epstein’s alleged crimes are the most important, and hopefully they will find peace.

American News
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

This Sunday during the Democratic debate, frontrunner Joe Biden promised that his pick for VP would be a woman.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

It was announced that all travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US. Americans in the UK will be able to come home, and will be screened specifically.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

"We're gonna fill it up. It's a good time to fill it up," Trump said, announcing that the US will buy low cost oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

Speaking from the Rose Garden this afternoon at The White House, President Trump announced that the United States is now in a state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts complained today about the xenophobia and racism that has accompanied the the Covid-19 coronavirus.

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

The NHL followed the lead of other major professional sports on Thursday by announcing that it has suspended regular season play.

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Most Read American News

1.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft
2.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic
3.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency
4.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out
5.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth
6.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'

Joe Biden got in a bit of a war of words with an automotive worker in Michigan—a state Biden is projected to win—over gun reform, eventually hurling a vulgarity at the man.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'
7.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package
8.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls

Pornhub doesn’t properly vet porn posted to its platform, resulting in videos of underage girls being sexually assaulted posted to the site.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls