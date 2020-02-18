Business & Finance

BLOC HEAD: Blanchet to propose motion to bring down Alberta Teck mine

A new motion will be introduced by the Bloc Quebecois asking the government to call off the Frontier Teck mine that has been proposed in northern Alberta.
A new motion will be introduced by the Bloc Quebecois asking the government to call off the Frontier Teck mine that has been proposed in northern Alberta.
Sam McGriskin Montreal, QC
2 mins read

A new motion will soon be introduced to Parliament by the Bloc Quebecois asking the government to call off the Frontier Teck mine that has been proposed in northern Alberta, according to the Western Standard.

The motion will be introduced by Bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet. The motion suggests, “That the House call on the government to not authorize the Teck Frontier mine development, as this project can not be reconciled with the Paris Agreement targets.”

Bloc MP Alain Therrien has also supported the motion.

Two more motions will be brought forward by the Bloc, though only one will be chosen to be put up for debate in the House of Commons. The Bloc has not yet specified the motion that will move ahead.

Non-political regulators have already given their approval for the $20.6-billion northern Alberta project. The Liberal natural resources minister noted that their approval of the project may be delayed if Alberta continues to oppose Ottawa’s carbon tax. Many eastern Liberal MPs do not want the project to go through it all.

The federal government has indicated it may be abandoning the project, though Teck claims that it will help the GDP of the province and create approximately 7,000 jobs.

A statement was just released by Teck noting that by 2050 it plans to be a net-zero emitter.

The statement on the company’s website says the project, “will consist of surface mining operations, a processing plant, tailings management facilities, water management facilities, and associated infrastructure and support facilities.”

The project is estimated to generate around 260,000 oil barrels in a single day.

All of the 14 Indigenous communities in the project area have come to agreements with Teck.

According to the federal government, they will not be giving an answer any time before late February.

Federal Environment Minister Johnathan Wilkinson said that environmental impacts would be taken into account before the project is approved.

“With respect to (Frontier), we need to look at all the environmental impacts, we obviously need to look at the economic opportunities, and we need to ensure we’re taking both into account,” said Wilkinson.

“Certainly, one of those issues is how does this project fit with Canada’s commitments to achieving the reductions we are committing to (for) 2030, and the net zero commitment to 2050? I would just say again that it’s important that all provinces are working to help Canada to achieve its targets.”

Wilkinson noted that every province should be expected to help the country achieve those goals.

The industrial emitter plan, TIER (Technology, Innovation and Emissions Reduction) was revealed by the UCP government in bill 19.

This plan came in place of the NDP’s climate Leadership Plan by revoking carbon tax on residents and some businesses while keeping the tax on the big emitters.

The TIER plan gives facilities a number of options such as reducing emissions or paying $30 per tonne in a TIER fund.

The federal carbon tax challenge was brought forward by the Alberta government in 2019. Arguments went ahead in Alberta’s Court of Appeal on Dec. 16-18.

Business & Finance
Canadian News
Politics And Policy
Alberta
Bloc Quebecois
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Recent market selloffs may present a good buying opportunity

Recent market selloffs may present a good buying opportunity

Many investors buy or sell based on a herd mentality, a desire to do what everyone else is doing. This is the opposite of a sound investment strategy.

As global oil prices PLUMMET, Canada braces for recession

As global oil prices PLUMMET, Canada braces for recession

The shares of Albertan oil companies plummeted last night after Saudi Arabia and Russia flooded the market with oil, bringing economic turmoil to Alberta.

Saudi Arabia drops oil prices triggering market plummet

Saudi Arabia drops oil prices triggering market plummet

Dropping oil prices due to coronoavirus fears were further slashed by Saudi Arabia in a price war with Russia.

Tim Hortons suspends use of reusable cups due to coronavirus concerns

Tim Hortons suspends use of reusable cups due to coronavirus concerns

In the statement, the company announced that it would use the “temporary approach” after receiving feedback from customers.

Canada’s Big Three telecom companies have two years to reduce rates by 25 percent

Canada’s Big Three telecom companies have two years to reduce rates by 25 percent

Bell, Rogers and Telus have two years to reduce their rates by 25 percent and the change will be enforced by the government.

Warren Buffett’s company backs out of Quebec energy project due to anti-pipeline blockades

Warren Buffett’s company backs out of Quebec energy project due to anti-pipeline blockades

Warren Buffett pulled a $4 billion investment in the liquid natural gas pipeline near the Saguenay port due to anti-pipeline blockades.

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently

BC is losing $30 million a day in exports due to the ongoing anti-pipeline blockades that continue across Canada. These losses may be permanent.

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half a percent to counter impact of coronavirus

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half a percent to counter impact of coronavirus

The Bank of Canada announced a cut in its trend-setting interest rate by a half-percentage point. The rate dropped from 1.75 percent to 1.25 percent.

CN Rail is re-hiring majority of laid off workers

CN Rail is re-hiring majority of laid off workers

CN Rail is beginning to bring back the majority of workers that were laid off last month due to the shortage of work brought on by blockades.

Apple to pay out $500 million for slowing down iPhone

Apple to pay out $500 million for slowing down iPhone

Apple Inc. will settle litigation for slowing down older iPhones to the tune of $500 million in compensation to owners who had to buy replacement phones.

Coastal GasLink Pipeline construction to resume work after agreement reached

Coastal GasLink Pipeline construction to resume work after agreement reached

The CGL pipeline in British Columbia is expected to resume work after talks between hereditary chiefs and government reached a proposed arrangement.

Corona beer sales curbed 10 percent by coronavirus

Corona beer sales curbed 10 percent by coronavirus

The brewer is facing the steepest decline in quarterly profit in more than a decade, claiming over $225 million in lost profit since the outbreak began.

CRA spends $73,128 to research envelope colours

CRA spends $73,128 to research envelope colours

The CRA spent $73,128 on focus group research to find out if changing the colour of their tax notice envelopes would encourage more individuals to open them.

The future of Canadian energy is nuclear: Liberal minister

The future of Canadian energy is nuclear: Liberal minister

In order for Canada to reach its climate targets, the Minister of Natural Resources, Seamus O’Regan says Canada must expand it nuclear power generation.

Most Read Business & Finance

1.

Canadians are avoiding Bell, Telus and Rogers by getting U.S. phone plans

Canadians are finding loopholes to avoid paying for one of the expensive domestic smart phone plans in Canada from carriers like Bell, Rogers and Telus.

Canadians are avoiding Bell, Telus and Rogers by getting U.S. phone plans
2.

Warren Buffett’s company backs out of Quebec energy project due to anti-pipeline blockades

Warren Buffett pulled a $4 billion investment in the liquid natural gas pipeline near the Saguenay port due to anti-pipeline blockades.

Warren Buffett’s company backs out of Quebec energy project due to anti-pipeline blockades
3.

Recent market selloffs may present a good buying opportunity

Many investors buy or sell based on a herd mentality, a desire to do what everyone else is doing. This is the opposite of a sound investment strategy.

Recent market selloffs may present a good buying opportunity
4.

Canada’s Big Three telecom companies have two years to reduce rates by 25 percent

Bell, Rogers and Telus have two years to reduce their rates by 25 percent and the change will be enforced by the government.

Canada’s Big Three telecom companies have two years to reduce rates by 25 percent
5.

Trudeau government forgives $7.4 million loan for multi-billion-dollar Irving family

The company later said the reason they didn’t pay their loans back was that they didn’t achieve specific targets. In other words, the subsidiary failed, and the Irvings don’t want to cover their losses.

Trudeau government forgives $7.4 million loan for multi-billion-dollar Irving family
6.

Canadian farmers losing $63 million a week due to ongoing rail blockades

Meat and grain supply chains are being held up by the rail blockades across Canada and storage capacity is becoming a big problem.

Canadian farmers losing $63 million a week due to ongoing rail blockades
7.

Corona beer sales curbed 10 percent by coronavirus

The brewer is facing the steepest decline in quarterly profit in more than a decade, claiming over $225 million in lost profit since the outbreak began.

Corona beer sales curbed 10 percent by coronavirus
8.

The future of Canadian energy is nuclear: Liberal minister

In order for Canada to reach its climate targets, the Minister of Natural Resources, Seamus O’Regan says Canada must expand it nuclear power generation.

The future of Canadian energy is nuclear: Liberal minister