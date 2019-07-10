Bombardier Inc. to lay off 550 workers at its Thunder Bay, Ontario plant

According to the CBC, Bombardier Inc., one of the world’s leading manufacturer of both planes and trains, is set to lay off 550 workers at its location in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney has confirmed.

“Our government has spoken to executives at Bombardier to express our disappointment that their company has taken this step,” said Mulroney in her statement on Tuesday.

“We urge the company to work with the provincial government to come to an agreement that would see jobs remain at the Thunder Bay plant.”

The layoffs were not totally unexpected. The company’s chief operating officer, David Van der Wee, gave insight to the CBC in June that layoffs were around the corner, though he said the company remained committed to the Thunder Bay operation.

Van der Wee had previously stated that layoffs would take effect in the fourth quarter.

A city under stress

Mayor Bill Mauro stated publicly that the city will do everything it can to support the Bombardier plant, while also growing and diversifying the economy.

Mauro also called it a “difficult day” not only for the employees and families of those laid off, but for the city as a whole. The Bombardier plant is estimated to employ 800 people, and Bombardier is the largest private sector employer.

“When layoffs of this magnitude occur, you worry about the long-term viability of the plant,” said Mauro to the CBC.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated as information is released.