BREAKING: Abduction of Toronto boy linked to his stepbrother’s $4 million cocaine debt

A 14-year-old Toronto boy who was abducted while screaming on Wednesday morning is linked to a major drug debt of $4 million dollars.

Superintendent Steven Watts of Toronto Police Services’ Organized Crime Enforcement says that they believe Shammah Jolayemi was abducted as payback for an outstanding debt of $4 million worth of cocaine.

Watts indicated that there was some communication with the abductors, but would not elaborate.



“This is a 14-year-old innocent child, he is not a part of that business, he is not a part of that lifestyle, and I am saying the full weight of the Toronto police will be brought to bear and we will push forward on this case.” Superintendent Watts said.

“The boy’s step-brother Olalekan Osikoya owes a large debt in relation to a multi-kilo cocaine ring and has since fled the GTA. As a result, we are alleging that two to three males forced Shammah into a dark coloured Jeep Wrangler.”

Shammah was abducted at around 8:30 a.m. near Jane Street and Driftwood Ave, just north of Finch. The Amber Alert, however, was not issued until 16 hours later, after midnight on Thursday morning. Shammah’s parents were not notified for at least nine hours after he did not show up at school.

ABDUCTION **Extremely concerned for his safety**

Jane St & Driftwood Ave

Shammah Jolayemi, 14, seen Wed. Mar. 4, 2020 @ 8:25 am, 5'11"-6', slim build, short drk brwn hair, gry hoody, gry trackpants w/ thin orange stripe, shinny blk coat, blk & yellow air Jordans, #GO460088

^mf pic.twitter.com/xOgq3ResQn — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 5, 2020

Ontario Amber Alert in effect. ^jt pic.twitter.com/zWYOGKWnEc — AMBER Alert Ontario (@AMBERAlertONT) March 5, 2020

