Mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, multiple fatalities reported

Multiple victims have been shot at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Police warn the scene is still active and reports suggest there may be multiple shooters.

UPDATE: New reports from law enforcement have confirmed that at least 20 are now dead and 26 are injured. This number may fluctuate as new reports come in or if some of the injured succumb to their wounds.

1 suspect is in custody. A second was also arrested, but it is not known if this person was in anyway involved in the shooting.

The suspect has been identified as a white 21-year-old male from the Dallas area.

Security footage shows that the suspect appears to be wielding an AK47 and wearing ear protection.

Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

Video acquired by CNN shows people fearfully fleeing the scene of the shopping center.

Police have warned citizens via Twitter to stay away from the area surrounding Cielo Vista Mall and are currently on scene conducting investigations and attempting to deescalate the situation.

Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

Scene is still Active. We have multi reports of multiple shooters. Please avoid area police conducting search of a very large area. Media staging will be given when area is secure. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

Three employees have taken refuge in a nearby Landry’s Seafood house and are now out of harms way, reports CNN.

“We never thought it would be so close to us this time. You see on the news all the time, but you don’t think it could happen here until it does.” restaurant manager Oscar Collazo told CNN.

Update: 3 People in Custody, Multiple Fatalities, At Least 18 People Reported Shot or Injured in Mass Shooting at El Paso Walmart https://t.co/yNEPhtfRVx pic.twitter.com/j80ZbHhT8Z — Mediaite (@Mediaite) August 3, 2019

Shops in the area are now on lock down and Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas has left an “hour into a town hall meeting at Coronado High School 15 miles from the mall.”

LIVE: @NBCNews Special Report:



A shooting near a shopping mall in El Paso has left multiple victims, according to police and hospital authorities. https://t.co/YKtf7GOpcI https://t.co/fl95CrSI4Q — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 3, 2019

“FBI crews are coordinating with El Paso police to respond to the incident, and Texas Governor Greg Abott tweeted Saturday afternoon that the Texas Dept. of Public Safety would be assisting local law enforcement “to bring this tragedy to the swiftest possible conclusion,” reports Global News.

In El Paso, the Texas Dept. of Public Safety is assisting local law enforcement & federal authorities to bring this tragedy to the swiftest & safest possible conclusion.



We thank all First Responders for their courageous response & urge all area residents to remain safe. https://t.co/H6UDwu81SY — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 3, 2019

This is breaking news and will be updated.