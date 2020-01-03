UPDATE: Iraq denies that airstrikes took place in Taji

Updated: 10:56 2020-01-04
Following early reporting by Reuters as well as multiple other news agencies, the leader of the Popular Mobilization Front(PMF), an Iran backed militia, stated that the bombing actually hit a group of medical vans rather than militia leaders.
Soon after Iraqi military denied that any strike took place in northern Baghdad on Saturday.
Following that denial, the PMF issued another statement saying that no medical convoys were targeted in Taji.
Airstrikes have hit a convoy carrying Iraqi militia north of Baghdad at 1:12 local time, according to an Iraqi source speaking to Reuters.
Reuters also found that the strike hit two of three vehicles, left six corpses, and three wounded.
According to a tweet from Sky News Arabia, two eyewitnesses have said the vehicles were carrying members of an Iran backed militia.
These alleged strikes follow another carried out yesterday which killed the commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, Qasem Soleimani.
The IRGC is designated as a terrorist organization by the governments of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Canada and the United States.
Canada has also designated the IRGC’s Quds forces as a terrorist entity since 2012.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.