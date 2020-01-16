Amanda Simard crosses floor to join Ontario Liberal Party

Former Conservative Party MPP for the riding of Glengarry—Prescott—Russell Amanda Simard has announced that she will be joining the Liberal Party in a press conference today.

The announcement made Wednesday with Interim Ontario Liberal Party Leader John Fraser was that Simard left the Progressive Conservatives and served as an independent for the Eastern Ontario riding.

She was known for her opposition to the Progressive Conservatives’ francophone policies, which included the proposed cut to Ontario’s French language services.

Here she is!



Former PC MPP Amanda Simard has joined the Ontario Liberal Party. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/V1A8H0Fwt2 — Colin D'Mello CTVNews (@ColinDMello) January 16, 2020

As well as this, the PC government also moved to cancel the funding for a new French-language university earlier in their government, which she was similarly outraged by.

“We wish Amanda Simard well as she sits as an independent,” said a Ford party spokesperson. “It’s unfortunate that she chose not to work within government in service to her constituents.”Simard was rumoured to have been flirting with the idea of joining the Liberals.