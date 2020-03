Democratic presidential candidate and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar ended her campaign on Monday.

She is putting her support behind former vice president Joe Biden.

According to the Associated Press, Klobuchar is flying to Dallas to join Biden for his campaign rally scheduled for Monday night.

Klobuchar outlasted several other better-known candidates after she finished third place in New Hampshire.

This comes on the heels of Pete Buttigieg announcing he was dropping out of the race on Sunday.