Another Canadian detained in China

Another Canadian citizen has now been detained in China, according to Global Affairs Canada.

The identity of the person involved has yet to be released by the Canadian government.

The detention occurred in Yantai, China. Global Affairs Canada refuses to confirm whether the arrest is in relation to a drug bust which involved seven foreign teachers and nine foreign students currently in China.

Those arrests occurred in Xuzhou, approximately 600 km from Yantai, where the Canadian was arrested.

According to Xuzhou city police, three Chinese citizens were also arrested in association to that incident.