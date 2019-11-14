At least seven victims in shooting at Los Angeles high school

Los Angeles County fire department and police have responded to a shooting at Saugus High School, approximately 40 miles north of Los Angeles.

Police say there are seven confirmed victims, with three being in critical condition. Authorities are searching for a male Asian suspect in black clothing.

Details surrounding the victims’ conditions are not immediately known. Some victims are students, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Details about the shooting and shooter were not immediately available. No arrests have been officially reported as of yet.

A video shows aerial footage of students exiting the school with hands raised, being led out by police.

Students evacuate after shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California.

Saugus High School’s enrolment is approximately 2,300 students. At least two ambulances have left the campus with victims being taken to hospital.