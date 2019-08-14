At least six officers injured in Philadelphia shooting

At least six Philadelphia police officers have been shot Wednesday evening after responding to a shooting in a North Philly neighbourhood.
Multiple officers were present responding to the shooting, which took place in a residential neighbourhood in the Nicetown area.
A Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson told NBC News that “several” officers were injured in the exchange, and described the scene as an “active and ongoing incident.”
One witness told NBC Philadelphia that she “heard a series of gunshots fired,” and what she described as 100 gunshots that made the air smell like gunpowder before police arrived at the scene.
Temple University’s Health Sciences Center is currently under lockdown as the situation continues.
This is a breaking news article and will be updated.